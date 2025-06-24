PNN

New Delhi [India], June 24: India stands at a defining moment in its journey toward inclusive and sustainable development. In celebration of this transformative era, Brand Vista Consulting, along with a coalition of vision-driven institutions and strategic partners like IAMA and Guidance Forever, proudly presents the National Conference on Unity for Growth - A Collective March Towards Viksit Bharat, scheduled for 3rd July 2025 at the iconic Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Will Contest State Polls Under CM Nitish Kumar's Leadership, Says Former Deputy CM and Senior BJP Leader Tar Kishore Prasad.

This landmark national forum will bring together leading voices from government, business, academia, civil society, and the development sector to collectively ideate and act on a unified roadmap toward the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 - a developed, equitable, and empowered India.

At the heart of this conference lies a powerful message: Unity drives growth. The event will spotlight how cross-industry collaboration, inclusive leadership, and innovative partnerships are fueling India's development story and how institutions are rising above silos to share knowledge, best practices, and opportunities.

Also Read | 'Panchayat' Season 4: From Phulera's Political Shakeup to Abhishek-Rinki's Love Story, 5 Crucial Questions That Need Answers in Season 5 of Prime Video Series (SPOILER ALERT).

Event Significance: A Platform for Impact and Collaboration

The National Conference will serve as a transformative platform to:

* Unite cross-sector leaders and changemakers to drive integrated and scalable solutions.

* Celebrate institutional and individual excellence through showcases of impact, resilience, and innovation.

* Promote collective ambition to drive national development across domains like sustainability, digital inclusion, social equity, and economic resilience.

* Catalyze new alliances and collaborations that accelerate national progress and leave no section of society behind.

This event is not only a celebration of achievements but also a launchpad for forward-looking dialogue and action. It will yield tangible outcomes including policy recommendations, collaborative strategies, and a shared commitment to an inclusive and prosperous India.

Prominent Participation and Visionary Leadership

This prestigious gathering will feature participation from industry stalwarts, policymakers, institutional heads, and social innovators, each bringing their vision aligned with the national agenda of Unity for Growth. These thought leaders and organizations exemplify how private enterprise, public institutions, and community leadership can co-create a future-ready Bharat.

Key Conference Highlights

* Keynote Speeches by national policymakers, visionary business leaders, and development strategists.

* Panel Discussions on themes like collaborative governance, digital transformation, gender equity, and youth innovation.

* Women in Leadership Spotlights, celebrating the transformative role of women leaders across sectors.

* Youth & Technology Dialogues, capturing the spirit of young India and its role in building Viksit Bharat.

* Roundtable Forums promoting deep engagement among corporates, institutions, and government representatives.

* Recognition & Felicitation, honoring those who exemplify excellence, unity, and commitment to national progress.

This National Conference is more than just a forum--it is a national mission brought to life through partnerships, vision, and purposeful action. It aims to inspire every stakeholder to be a co-architect of India's journey towards a just, sustainable, and developed Bharat.

Join us on 3rd July 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and be a part of India's collective march towards a brighter, unified tomorrow.

For Media Inquiries, Participation or Press Accreditation:

Contact - info@brandvistaconsulting.com, +91-9205404239 , Pr Panda Promotions or visit - National Conference on Unity For Growth - Brand Vista Consulting

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)