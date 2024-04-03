PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 3: South Indian superstar Nayanthara has been appointed as the brand ambassador for KLM Axiva Finvest, a prominent non-banking financial company in India. This strategic move aims to leverage Nayanthara's immense popularity and nationwide recognition to propel the rapid growth and nationwide branding initiatives of KLM Axiva Finvest.

T.P. Srinivasan, Chairman of KLM Axiva Finvest, highlighted Nayanthara's invaluable contribution to the company's future growth trajectory. He emphasized her unparalleled stature in the Indian film industry, making her an ideal choice to represent the company's ambitious expansion plans.

With Nayanthara onboard, KLM Axiva Finvest is poised to diversify its financial services, with a particular focus on catering to women and youth consumers. The company aims to bolster its presence by expanding its branch network to 2000 across all states in India within the next three years. Additionally, they are gearing up to roll out extensive marketing campaigns and initiatives to resonate with a wider audience and align with their aspirations.

