New Delhi, June 4: Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas on Wednesday directed that only CNG or Electric 3-Wheeler Autorickshaws shall be additionally inducted in the existing fleet of vehicles of Motor Vehicle Aggregators, Delivery Service Providers and E-Commerce Entities. No conventional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles running purely on diesel or petrol shall be further inducted in the existing fleet of 4-Wheeler Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), 4-Wheeler Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) (N1 category, up to 3.5 T) and 2-Wheelers with effect from 2026.

The transport sector significantly contributes to the overall air pollution load in the entire NCR, consistently throughout the year and more adversely during the winter season. Faster transition to efficient and cleaner mobility in Delhi-NCR is thus imperative. Within the vehicular sector, commercial vehicles are significantly higher on emissions owing to extensive plying/mileage and at times also attributable to overloading, poor maintenance etc. From November 1, Only BS6, CNG or EV Commercial Vehicles to Be Allowed in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta.

Towards promotion of e-mobility in commercial vehicles registered in Delhi, the Transport Department, GNCTD notified Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, 2023 for licensing and regulation of aggregators providing passenger transport services, delivery service of goods and commodities including through e-commerce entities in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

Other NCR States viz. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan also need to formulate comprehensive Policies encompassing Motor Vehicle Aggregators, Delivery Service Providers and E-Commerce Entities for the entire NCR prioritizing the high vehicle density (HVD) cities of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad which besides intra-city requirements, also rely heavily upon inter-city movement of vehicles, the Commission said. What Is ‘No Fuel to Old Car’ Policy, Set To Be Implemented in Delhi With ANPR AI Camera System? Which Cars Will Be Banned From Getting Petrol, Diesel at Fuel Stations?.

"While zero emission vehicles like the Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and other such clean technologies need to be targeted for clean mobility in the above services, there is, however, need for an urgent transition from conventional diesel/ petrol vehicles to cleaner modes of mobility," it said. "GNCTD and NCR State Governments have to ensure that all Motor Vehicle Aggregators / Delivery Service Providers / E-Commerce Entities under their jurisdiction comply with these Directions of the Commission," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)