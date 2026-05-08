Business News | NDA Vs CDS Vs AFCAT 2026: Best Books, Eligibility, Age Limit & Exam Pattern

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New Delhi [India], May 8: Wanna serve the country in a uniform? Nice pick. But which test will help you get there?

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NDA (National Defence Academy)?

CDS (Combined Defence Services)?

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AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test)?

These are 3 different doors to the Indian Armed Forces. All have their own entry point, own rules, and lead to different paths of training.

NDA trains school students, and you can apply right after 12th. CDS trains graduates who want to join the Army, Navy, or Air Force. AFCAT is for Air Force, and it takes both technical and non-technical graduates.

You can apply for multiple exams if you are eligible. A large number of candidates apply for both CDS and AFCAT in a year.

NDA 2026

NDA Eligibility for 2026

Educational Qualifications

Whether you have passed 12th or are pursuing 12th, you can appear in the exam you come under NDA eligibility 2026.

Army Wing: 12th from any stream

Air Force & Naval Wings: Physics and Mathematics are mandatory in 12th

Country of origin

* Should be a citizen of India

* A subject of Nepal or Bhutan

* A Tibetan refugee (Came to India before 1 January 1962)

* An Indian-origin person from:

* Pakistan

* Burma

* Sri Lanka

* East African countries

Single or Married

Single only. Married during training = discharge.

Physical Requirements

* Height: Minimum 157 cm for men (relaxations for certain regions).

* Weight: In proportion to height and age. Army: 6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in the other.

Air Force and Navy have higher standards.

NDA Age Limit for the Year 2026

* For NDA 1/2026 (April): Born between July 2, 2005, and July 1, 2008.

* For NDA 2/2026 (September): Born between 2nd January 2006 and 1st January 2009.

You should be between 16.5 and 19.5 years old to meet NDA age limit 2026.

Exam Pattern of NDA 2026NDA exam pattern 2026 is divided into 3 parts.

Paper I (Mathematics): 300 Marks, 2.5 Hours

Paper II (General Ability Test): 600 marks, 2.5 hours

Total marks for written exam: 900 marks

SSB Interview: 900 Marks

Total: 1800 marks

Negative Marking: 1/3rd marks deducted for wrong answers. Leaving an answer blank costs nothing.

NDA Exam Syllabus 2026

Mathematics: Algebra, calculus, trigonometry, analytic geometry, vectors, statistics. Standard 11-12.

English (GAT): grammar, vocabulary, comprehension. 200 marks.

General Knowledge (in GAT): Physics (100 marks), Chemistry (60), General Science (40), History (80), Geography (80), Current Affairs (40). Total 400 marks.

Top NDA Books 2026

Oswaal NDA-NA Previous Year Question Papers Books are one of the best sources for exam-oriented practice for NDA 2026 preparation. These books have solved PYQs completely, with detailed explanations, trend-based questions, and smart revision support as per the latest NDA exam pattern.

CDS 2026

CDS Eligibility 2026

Educational Qualification for CDS

IMA: Any degree.

INA: Required to have an engineering degree.

AFA: Physics and Maths at 10+2 level/engineering degree.

OTA: Any degree (male & female).

Final year students are also eligible to apply.

CDS Age Limit

IMA: 19-24 Years

INA: 19 - 22 Years

AFA: 20-24 Years

OTA (M & W): 19-25 years.

For more details about the CDS age limit 2026, visit the official website. All candidates should be unmarried (except for OTA women, where widows who have not remarried are eligible).

2026 CDS Exam PatternCDS exam pattern 2026 has 100 marks, 2 hours, ~120 questions.

General Knowledge: 100 marks, 2 hours, ~120 questions.

Mathematics: 100 Marks, 2 Hours, 100 Questions (Not applicable for OTA).

OTA Pattern Only English and GK. No Math. Total marks 200.

Negative marking: 1/3rd marks deducted for each wrong answer in all papers.

CDS Exam Syllabus 2026English: Grammar, vocabulary, reading, and sentence correction.

General Knowledge: History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Science, Current Affairs, Defence topics.

Maths: Arithmetic, Algebra, Trigonometry, Geometry, Statistics (10th level, easier than NDA).

Best CDS Books for 2026

Oswaal CDS Previous Year Question Papers Books are very helpful for CDS 2026 preparation for Practice and quick revision. These books contain completely solved PYQs with detailed explanations, exam-level practice questions, and chapter-wise preparation support as per the latest CDS exam pattern.

They help improve accuracy, time management, and knowledge of important topics in the English, General Knowledge, and Mathematics sections.

AFCAT 2026

Eligibility for AFCAT 2026

Educational Qualifications

Flying Branch: 10+2 level Physics and Maths or a degree in Engineering

Ground Duty (Technical): Engineering degree in some branches (Mechanical, Electronics, Computer Science, etc.).

Non-Technical Ground Duty: Graduate with a minimum 60% marks.

Physical Standards: Vary for Flying and Ground Duty branches. Flying Branch has strict height, vision, and fitness requirements.

These are educational AFCAT eligibility 2026 that every aspirant must meet.

AFCAT Age Limit 2026

Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years (men and women).

Ground Duty (Technical): 20 to 26 years.

Ground Duty (Non Technical):- 20-26 years.

AFCAT Exam Pattern for the Year 2026

AFCAT exam pattern 2026 has only one paper.

Marks: 300

Duration: 2 Hours

No. of Questions: 100

General Awareness: 25 Questions (75 Marks) Verbal Ability: 25 questions (75 marks).

Numerical Ability: 25 Questions (75 Marks) Reasoning & Military Fitness: 25 Questions (75 Marks)

EKT (Engineering Knowledge Test): Only for technical branches. 150 marks. 50 questions. 45 minutes. Covers engineering subjects according to your stream.

Negative Marking: 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer (3 marks for each question).

AFCAT Syllabus 2026

English: Comprehension, finding errors, filling in the gaps, synonyms, and antonyms.

Reasoning: Verbal & Non-verbal reasoning, Series, Coding Decoding, Directions, Puzzles.

Numerical Ability: Basic arithmetic, percentage, ratio, average, time, speed, and distance.

General Awareness: Current affairs (special emphasis on defence and Air Force), history, geography, civics, sports.

Best AFCAT Books 2026

Oswaal AFCAT Exam Books for AFCAT 2026 Exam Preparation with Practice Papers, Mock Tests & Quick Revision Books include solved papers of previous years, exam-oriented questions, detailed solutions, and section-wise support for preparation in English, General Awareness, Reasoning, and Numerical Ability.

Must Buy: Oswaal SSB Interview Books and Workbook

Preparation Strategy for NDA, CDS & AFCAT 2026

Study Plan: The best time is 6 months. If you are disciplined, three months is possible. Don't divide time equally. Divide time by subject weight.

Mock Tests: Take 1 full-length test every week for the last 2 months. Strictly time yourself.

Revision: First reading is learning. Re-read. Second reading is a review. Third reading is faith. Don't miss out on the third round.

Previous Year Question Papers: After completing the syllabus, solve them. They tell you where you really are.

FAQs

Can 12th pass student apply for CDS or AFCAT?

Nope. Only the Union Public Service Commission NDA accepts 12th-passed candidates. Graduation is needed for CDS and AFCAT.

NDA, CDS, AFCAT - Which one is the toughest exam?

NDA is generally considered the most difficult due to its higher level of mathematics and relatively younger competition pool. CDS is moderate, and AFCAT is more on the aptitude and reasoning basis.

Can girls apply for NDA, CDS & AFCAT 2026?

Yep. Girls are eligible to apply for NDA, CDS (OTA), and AFCAT if they are eligible.

Is Mathematics compulsory in all three exams?

No. Maths is compulsory for NDA and some CDS/AFCAT entries. There is no Mathematics paper for OTA in CDS.

Conclusion

NDA, CDS, and AFCAT are for different candidates at different stages of their lives. NDA picks them young, moulds them completely. CDS has a variety of services to choose from for graduates. AFCAT is an entry-level exam for the Air Force.

Select the one as per your present qualification, age, and service preference. If you know what you want, don't chase all three. And let us not forget that the written exam is just the sieve. Those who pass the real test are the SSB interview.

Buy the right book. Create a study plan. stick to it. The work is worth the uniform.

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