Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], December 16: India's dairy industry continues to play a vital role in rural livelihoods and the national economy. Supporting this backbone of agriculture, Nectar Origin Private Limited, a Bihar-based cattle feed manufacturing company, is making a strong mark with its premium cattle feed brand Manka Pashu Aahar, designed to improve animal health, milk productivity, and farmer income.

Founded in 2016, Nectar Origin Private Limited is headquartered in Bhagalpur, Bihar, and has rapidly grown into a trusted name in cattle nutrition. The company operates with a robust production capacity of over 5,000 metric tonnes per month, manufacturing high-quality cattle feed at its ISO 9001:2015 certified plant. Every stage of production--from raw material procurement to final dispatch--is governed by stringent quality control systems to ensure safety, consistency, and nutritional excellence.

Scientifically Formulated Cattle Feed for Higher Milk Yield

Manka Pashu Aahar is developed under an expert nutrient management system and manufactured as per ISI (BIS) standards. The feed is enriched with premium nutrients such as proteins, fats, essential minerals, vitamins, and probiotics, which collectively support better digestion, stronger immunity, and improved reproductive health in dairy animals.

Regular use of Manka Pashu Aahar helps enhance natural milk production, while also improving milk fat and SNF (Solids-Not-Fat) levels, ensuring better quality output for farmers. The formulation is especially beneficial for female animals, helping maintain consistent breeding cycles and reducing conception delays--critical factors for sustainable herd management.

Advanced Processing for Easy Digestibility and Safety

One of the key differentiators of Manka Pashu Aahar is its focus on digestibility and hygiene. The feed undergoes advanced steaming and processing techniques that break down complex nutrients, making them easier for cattle to absorb. This reduces the risk of common digestive issues such as bloating and indigestion, while ensuring that animals receive maximum nutritional benefit from every serving.

In addition, the feed is preserved in sanitized and controlled storage environments, preventing contamination and maintaining freshness throughout its shelf life. These practices ensure farmers receive a clean, safe, and high-quality product they can rely on daily.

Wide Product Range for Cows and Buffaloes

To address diverse dairy needs, Nectar Origin offers a comprehensive range under the Manka brand. This includes Manka Dhenu, Manka Dhenu Pro (High Protein) for high-yielding cows, Manka Poshak for balanced nutrition, and Manka Mahishi (Buffalo Special) formulated specifically for high milk-producing buffaloes. Each product is designed according to different milk yield levels and nutritional requirements, helping farmers choose the right feed for optimal results.

Recognized and Certified by Government and Industry

Nectar Origin Private Limited has earned multiple recognitions that reflect its commitment to quality and sustainability. The company is recognized under the Startup India initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India. It is also validated by ZED (Zero Defect, Zero Effect) certification, highlighting eco-friendly, efficient, and responsible manufacturing practices.

These certifications reinforce Nectar Origin's alignment with India's vision of self-reliance, sustainable agriculture, and rural development.

Empowering Farmers and Strengthening Rural Economy

By delivering consistent, high-quality cattle feed, Manka Pashu Aahar is helping dairy farmers improve productivity, reduce animal health issues, and achieve better economic returns. The brand's guiding philosophy--"Poshan Se Bhara Ahaar, Swasth Doodh Ka Uphar"--reflects its focus on nutrition-driven outcomes and long-term livestock well-being.

With growing acceptance among dairy farmers, cooperatives, and distributors, Nectar Origin Private Limited aims to expand the reach of Manka Pashu Aahar across more regions, contributing to the modernization and growth of India's dairy ecosystem.

About Nectar Origin Private Limited

Nectar Origin Private Limited is an ISO-certified cattle feed manufacturing company based in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Established in 2016, the company specializes in BIS-approved cattle feed products designed to support milk production, animal health, and sustainable dairy farming across India.

For more Details write us on : info@nectarorigin.com or call : +919797979522

