New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/TPT): This Rajasthan based IVF hospital chain is working to match worldwide standards for ART procedures at affordable pricing.

Udaipur, the city of lakes and an enduring remnant of Mewar's golden period, is fast becoming India's IVF powerhouse. In no time, Udaipur will be a one-stop option for the best end-to-end IVF procedures, with hospitals like Neelkanth IVF offering much-lauded results in the field of assisted reproduction.

Also Read | Rajiv Kumar To Take Charge As New CEC on May 15; Will Oversee 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and Various State Polls.

Neelkanth IVF was established in 2003 by Dr Simi Sood and Dr Ashish Sood with the goal of bringing IVF to every Indian's doorstep. With the motto "Realizing the dream of Motherhood," it has subsequently brought smiles to infertile couples.

Dr Simi Sood Director, Sr. Consultant Reproductive Medicine & Fertility Specialist states "We are glad to announce that Neelkanth IVF is celebrating 19 years in operation," She continues "We started with the objective of making patients realise exactly what has to go right for conception to occur. The fact that we have expanded outside Udaipur indicates our goal of disseminating information regarding infertility, fertility preservation, and a variety of scientific treatment options that will lead to patient-centered, high-quality health care in Rajasthan. We've added locations in Jaipur and Kota to our portfolio, both of which are performing well."

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match 60.

In recent years, Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) has advanced dramatically. India has one of the fastest-growing numbers of ART centres in the world, and if current trends continue, India will soon be the world leader in ART.

ART has extended across the country as a result of technology developments and the availability of techniques even in tier II and tier III cities." Our primary focus is childlessness management, and we've been working nonstop to provide the greatest results at the lowest possible cost, close to home, while simultaneously providing the best medical care to the masses, "says Dr Ashish Sood.

Scientific Director, Neelkanth IVF. "Our endeavour is to reduce treatment costs by relying on universal adoption of breakthrough technology and standard processes to make fertility therapy available to people from all walks of life, especially in smaller cities with limited resources and knowledge." he adds.

Neelkanth IVF milestones

In their 19+ years journey, the team has had thousands of successful pregnancies. Thanks to the top embryologists and staff members.

It is the only hospital in Rajasthan to receive the NABH Pre-accreditation for superior quality and patient care.

In the field of assisted reproduction, an avant- garde IVF clinic with advanced equipment and treatment. They have a high success rate and a carry-home baby rate that rivals the best IVF clinics in the world.

The centres have integrated a state-of-the-art 10000 modular closed working Lab with highly advanced technology and equipment to provide fertility solutions such as Primo Vision- Time Lapse Embryo Monitoring System, ICSI with IMSI for best sperm selection, Oocyte Spindle View (OSV), Laser Assisted Hatching, Advanced Sperm & Embryo freezing, Surgical Sperm Revival (TESA, PESA, M-TESE).

All patients are handled with care, empathy, and privacy, with consistently high success rates.

The visionary duo behind Neelkanth IVF, Dr Simi Sood and Dr Ashish Sood are pioneers in the field of assisted reproduction, with over 20 years of expertise. They are credited with bringing IVF to South Rajasthan and giving birth to the "first TEST TUBE BABY" in the region. The greater motivation was to make IVF therapy affordable to the rural people.

They dared to look outside the box. Seeing and enjoying the satisfaction of all successful couples, as well as the frustrations of those who have yet to succeed, motivates them to work harder in this direction. "The last 19 years have been difficult," Dr Simi admits, "but our patients' bright smiles have made this journey worthwhile since there is no greater joy than being a parent." she signs off.

For more information, please click here: https://neelkanthivfcentre.com/

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)