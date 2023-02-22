Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nesco Events successfully organized Asia's largest World of Education Expo in Mumbai on February 17-19th. This initiative, which is India's largest International Exhibition and Conference on Education and educational solutions, showcased the latest products, services, and 600 technologies in the field of education.

The World of Education Expo was carefully designed to address the needs of students, parents, education seekers, and educational institutions in a two-pronged manner, divided into the Academic Arena and Business Boulevard. The Academic Arena provided a platform for students and parents to interact with institutions, address their queries and bridge the gap between education seekers and educational institutions. The Business Boulevard was a specially defined zone that showcased the latest products, services, and technologies in the field of education. It was a gateway to a one-stop sourcing platform and provided a platform for new product launches, buyer-seller meets, deal closures, and brand promotions.

The World of Education Expo was attended by over 100 National and International Institutions, ranging from preschool to higher education. It provided a specially dedicated pavilion for Indian and International Universities, giving visitors an opportunity to connect with the best education institutes. The Expo was an excellent platform for institutions to showcase their products and services, and brand promotions.

Kumar Razdan, VP - Events, Nesco Events, "Nesco Events has always been dedicated to presenting unique and exciting cultural experiences that enhance and enrich life. With the creation and curation of a host of successful event properties, the offerings have extended to tailored venues and innovative production capabilities. With every new event, the desire is to create the unexpected and the unforgettable. The recent World of Education Expo, with 6,000+ attendees, was a testament to this dedication, providing visitors with the chance to discover new educational opportunities and products, and to meet education providers. Nesco Events is committed to upholding this mission and delivering extraordinary experiences to all."

Dr Kavita Aggarwal-Chairperson of MISA, "This is the best show we have participated in. The arrangement and the decor were world class and our Principals and Teachers were very happy participating in the show."

The educational world. With a dedicated session on higher education in the USA, UK, Italy, and France, the conference drew the participation of numerous parents and children, totaling 5,000+. The event also boasted a diverse range of exhibitors from leading organizations such as Campus France, College De Paris, and more. It was a remarkable success, bringing together key players in the educational sector to engage in thought-provoking discussions and providing valuable insights to visitors. The elaborate conference program helped students understand career opportunities in the Armed Forces and also in ISRO, followed by how to go about financing their education studies by ICICI Bank.

The expo will be coming back in December (15,16 & 17 Dec 2023) in a bigger & a better avatar.

MISA (Members of the International Schools Association) conducted their Annual Principal Meet, where more than 100 principals of premier schools in Mumbai participated. They also conducted a teacher training workshop for math, English and Early Child , where more than 500 teachers participated.

In addition, 20 schools of Mumbai Municipal Corporation showcased their activities and vocational subjects expertise that they conduct for kids. They set up one of the most elaborate booths in the show.

In Addition for the kids to increase their softer skills, 4 counseling booths were there and to add fun to the show , there was a Fab lab show, which helped the kids to understand the science better, Spelling Mania , where more than 700 students participated , Portable Planetarium for kids to understand our universe better, Robot making Class, and many more.

Nesco Events dedicates itself to presenting unique and exciting cultural experiences that enhance and enrich life. The aim of Nesco Events is to create B2B and B2C platforms for across industries.Since the past four years we have organized a number of successful creation and curation of event properties, the offerings have extended to tailored venues and innovative production capabilities. With every new event, the desire is to create the unexpected and the unforgettable.

