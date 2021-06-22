Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian American author Dr. Vipin Gupta, who has been globally recognized for his work towards exploring the vastly integrated processes inside nature, is back with 2 new books around this project.

His new books delve into the hidden mysteries of mother nature around the most sought-after issues of consciousness and para consciousness.

He has already published 4 books, which capture the issues of divine energy and present reality earlier this year. His writings show the great interconnectivity of modern science and the ancient religious and spiritual world. On one hand, he challenges various laws of modern sciences, he explains the application of metaphysics in great detail linked with everything around us.

Dr. Vipin Gupta said, "My 5th book, What is Consciousness reveals the secret origin of consciousness, soul, spirit, entity, space, and time, where I explain how to evaluate, organize, and transcend the fragmented consciousness within the three dimensions of time, four dimensions of space, and three dimensions of the entity. While my 6th book, What is Para Consciousness reveals the secret thread of life that lies hidden within our para-consciousness. In this year, I plan to write 6 more books covering various aspects of the project VIPIN."

In his literary works, Dr. Gupta takes a management approach to advancing sciences while explaining the hidden mysteries of nature, relationships of scientific advancements with the processes existing in mother nature. As an academic, he believes that there is nothing objective in science and every theory of mind needs to be managed using our full senses. He believes that scientists dismiss objectivity as classical determinism and consider subjectivity as the essence of modern science, and therefore he recommends a sensible management approach instead of scientific management approach.

According to Dr. Gupta, Energy has varying values because we modify the value of energy through varying consciousness forms. A neutron, an atom, as well as a cell, embody the unmodified value of energy. He substantiates his energy valuations with the concepts from India's ancient wisdom and modern international science. He applies a management approach for developing a sensible understanding of divine energy for use in our daily lives.

His fifth book, What is Consciousness explains that our reality is unknown because we are the makers of our future. The soul is conscious of our future because our consciousness conditions our organizational planning. We become conditioned to believe that our psychic linkages make us human, caring about our social, human, ecological, economic, national, and psychological well-being. However, our psychic linkages are the causative factor that attracts us to discover, trade, subordinate, consume, and destroy the global, unique, inclusive, diverse, engaged, and responsible entities.

And the latest in the series of Project VIPIN, his 6th book, What is Para Consciousness, reveals the secret thread of life that lies hidden within our para-consciousness. It talks about the potential within our para-consciousness that is transformed naturally through the meiosis, mitosis, and methanogenesis processes that project our energy into "infinity". He lucidly explains how para-consciousness is the consciousness borrowed from the future, helping illuminate our life's goal for enjoying the potential the future holds. This book also highlights how leaders and mass movements are created via para consciousness.

According to Dr. Gupta, Mother Nature's "essence" is the common subject of the Project VIPIN, Vastly Integrated Process Inside Mother Nature. The Project VIPIN illuminates appropriate explanations of the cause-effect sequences manageable using the management power of our intentionality. It highlights the consequences of mediating those sequences with one's Consciousness filled with emotional intensity or moderating them with one's conscious devotional intensity.

The first four books by Dr. Vipin Gupta viz. What is Divine Energy, What is Present Reality, Is Present Reality, and Is Divine Energy are now available in full and nutshell editions on Amazon and elsewhere as paperback, hardcover, digital, and audible forms.

Dr. (Prof.) Vipin Gupta is a professor of management and a Co-director of the Center for Global Management at the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, California State University, San Bernardino. Dr. Gupta has a Ph.D. in managerial science and applied economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

