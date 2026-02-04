New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Amid improving ties after the trade deal, India and the US are moving closer towards signing the around USD 3 billion deal for buying six P-8I anti-submarine warfare and maritime surveillance aircraft for boosting the capabilities of the Indian Navy to keep an eye on its areas of responsibility.

The Indian Navy already has a fleet of 12 P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft based at Arakonam and Goa, from where they monitor areas along the eastern and western seaboards.

The proposal to buy the six new P-8I aircraft is expected to be taken up for clearance by the Defence Ministry in the near future, after which it would require a clearance by the Cabinet Committee on Security, Defence sources told ANI.

The Indian Navy's proposal to buy six new P-8I aircraft has been under discussion for a long time, but negotiations have been stalled due to price issues, they said.

P-8I is the mainstay of the Indian Navy's surveillance platforms and will be used to strengthen its capabilities to monitor Chinese and Pakistani activities in the maritime zone.

The Indian Navy is also set to receive a boost in its unmanned surveillance capabilities with the induction of 15 MQ-9 Sea Guardian high-altitude, long-endurance surveillance drones, which are expected to begin arriving in 2029.

The Indian defence forces are also boosting their surveillance capabilities with the induction of 87 Medium Altitude Long Endurance drones; a significant number will be inducted into the Indian Navy. (ANI)

