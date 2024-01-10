VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: A new online architectural studio and marketplace app is soon going to be launched in India that will cater to architects, interior designers, and clients looking to get their houses or offices designed. This app will be launched by architect Harshiil Pethani in collaboration with Caerus3 Advisors and Think Tank, India's leading transaction advisory services firm.

Also Read | Svitch CSR 762 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Indian Electric Motorcycle.

The marketplace app and metaverse Design Studio, whose name has been kept under wraps, promises to revolutionize architectural design by merging technology, and AI innovative concepts with sustainable practices. The app will be a one-stop shop for all architects and Interior designers to sell their services to buyers. It will have 3 service lines for B2B B2C and Meta Verse Design Studio.

"I aspire to craft designs that transcend mere aesthetics; to shape spaces that catalyse life-changing experiences and endure the test of time. Each creation is a testament to my dedication to making an indelible mark on architecture, leaving a legacy of functional, enduring, and impactful designs. I am deeply driven by a fervent pursuit of knowledge, Technology and AI; consistently seeking opportunities to expand my expertise.," shares Harshiil Pethani.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of Supercopa de Espana Semifinal Football Match on TV With Time in IST.

The new app will help in creating fusion of heritage designs from Europe, heritage sites of the Middle East and North Africa, and India with a contemporary architectural ethos.

"Architecture greatly influences people, and people influence architecture," he adds. "A perfectly coalesced design with nature has fascinated me since childhood, metamorphosing into a passion that steered me into the school of architecture.For NextGen Architecture, Designs and Tech AI need to be blended and that is where I want my Marketplace app to be a game changer."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)