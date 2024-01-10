Atletcio Madrid will take on city rivals Real Madrid in the first semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia, in what promises to be an exciting battle. The Los Blancos head into the game on the back of a 1-3 win over Arandina in the Copa Del Rey. They are top of the league on goal difference having similar points as Girona after 19 games. The La Liga race is likely to be a tense affair this time around with Girona mounting a proper challenge. Opponents Atletico Madrid are fifth in Spain but they are known for their ability to do well in knock-out games. Diego Simeone knows what it takes to get the better if their neighbours. Atletico Madrid versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Set To Miss Three Weeks Because of a Knee Injury.

Reinildo Mandava has joined the Mozambique team for the African Cup of Nations, with Atletico Madrid also having to manage with the injured Thomas Lemar. Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata will lead the attack and Rodrigo de Paul, Marcos Llorente and Koke are the key players in their midfield. Pablo Barrios will undergo a late fitness test to check whether he can feature.

Toni Kroos is back training for Real Madrid after an ankle problem and should get the nod in midfield. Lucas Vazquez has been ruled out of the clash though, having failed to recover from a muscle problem. Jude Bellingham is a goal scoring midfielder and hold the key for the Los Blancos while the pairing of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior hands them the edge in the attacking third.

When Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2022-23 Semifinal? Know Date, Time and Venue

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid's semifinal clash in Spanish Super Cup 2023-24, will be played at the Al Awal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 11, 2023 (Thursday). The clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Tottenham Hotspur Signs Germany Forward Timo Werner on Loan From RB Leipzig.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Semifinal on TV?

Unfortunately, the semifinal clash between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 will not be telecast in India. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the live action on their TV sets. Scroll down to get live streaming details.

How To Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Semifinal Live Streaming Online?

Although fans will also be unable to watch live streaming of this match on TV, they can catch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 action on FanCode app and website. They can also catch live updates of the game on the social media handles of both teams. Real Madrid are in fine form at the moment, excelling in all departments. Expect them to secure a hard fought 1-2 victory here.

