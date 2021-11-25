Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 25 (ANI/Heylin Spark): NGLC Realtech Pvt. Ltd. is a small turnkey construction Company rendering its services across Delhi/NCR region, with its dominance majorly in Gurugram, Haryana.

Everyone aspires to build their home, however lacking time and expertise essential with construction of property, they seek professional support for constructing their house.

NGLC provides seamless turnkey construction services by delivering its services by bringing transparency, trust and professionally qualified manpower to its clients.

Run by team of ex-bankers, with more than 21 Years of diverse experience in various sectors and delivered more than 4.5 Lakh + Sq. Ft. Aditya Mehra, founder director & CEO & Mr. Saurabh Dadhich, co-founder of NGLC Realtech credits being from the banking background our principles are to help/provide services to everyone.

Building dream houses of individuals, within their budget with best quality material and within promised timelines.

NGLC Realtech mission is to gain the trust of customers by delivering the promises with turnkey construction services. We help the customers by providing end-to-end solutions, i.e. architectural services for designing floor plan, arrangement of govt. approvals (building plan), civil construction under supervision of experienced civil engineer and finishing interiors as per the preference/agreed specification of the customers within promised timelines.

One is not aware but there are more than 51 different vendors to be dealt with on almost daily basis in order to ensure smooth construction. Having a project run for 1 year will i.e. 18,615 vendors.

NGLC do all the hard work for its clients with qualified civil engineers supervising the construction work, client is shared regular site updates via WhatsApp & soon same shall be shifting through CRM & NGLC mobile app. Again, bringing in new innovation with ever changing environment.

This business also helps us in a way to give back to society by generating employment at all levels, creating demand & supply of raw material, adding values to the customers life by delivering them their dream homes which lasts for generations.

We have a common ground of serving with transparent practices & at same time connecting various factors towards developing a house with compassion to clients and at the same time creating employment.

The Team at NGLC Realtech is dedicated towards ease of construction experience blended with professional doorstep services.

Please visit https://nglcrealtech.com for more information.

