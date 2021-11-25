Last week, We heard speculations and rumours regarding the specifications and launch of the OnePlus 10 Series. Now, new specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro have been leaked online by a tipster 'OnLeaks'. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone will come with a new Snapdragon processor. A couple of weeks ago, renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone were also leaked by the tipster in partnership with 91Mobiles. Previous reports had suggested that the OnePlus 10 Series launch event will first take place in China. The flagship series is expected to debut in India by March or April next year. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline Revealed, Enters Private Testing in China & Europe: Report.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnLeaks X Zouton)

The renders showcased a new design with a large square-shaped camera module that meets the left spine of the phone. As per a recent report, a smartphone case image was spotted online, which revealed that the power button and alert slider might be on the right edge, whereas the volume buttons could be located on the left side.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnLeaks X Zouton)

As per OnLeaks, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset is said to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery. For optics, it could flaunt a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto shooter. At the front, there could be a 32 selfie snapper.

