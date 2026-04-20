New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Thanjavur organized a two-day Food Business Start-up Enabler Program 2.0 on April 16 and 17 at its campus, training 82 aspiring entrepreneurs, students, and early-stage star-up founders from across the country in building and scaling food enterprises, according to a release by Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

The programme organised by the Department of Food Business Management was designed to enhance participants' knowledge and build competencies in food business entrepreneurship.

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It aimed to provide practical exposure to the processes involved in launching, managing, and scaling a food enterprise in today's competitive and innovation-driven market environment.

The initiative also sought to create awareness about institutional support systems, regulatory requirements, and financial assistance available for food start-ups in India.

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Participants were exposed to a wide range of topics covering technical, managerial, and regulatory aspects of the food business ecosystem, including packaging technologies, corporate laws, governance and taxation, branding and marketing strategies, pricing techniques, and export opportunities.

The session covered a wide range of topics essential for food business development, including packaging technologies, corporate laws, governance and taxation, branding and marketing strategies, pricing techniques, and export opportunities.

Participants were also introduced to institutional support systems, incubation facilities, and technologies available for entrepreneurs, the ministry noted.

The programme further introduced participants to food safety regulations, quality assurance systems, public policies, and grant-in-aid schemes supporting food start-ups in India, along with institutional support systems and incubation facilities available for entrepreneurs.

Subject experts and professionals with experience in food business, research, and industry practices delivered the sessions, providing an interactive platform for knowledge exchange, the ministry said.

NIFTEM-Thanjavur said the programme effectively equipped participants with the knowledge and confidence to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities in the rapidly growing food processing sector in India. (ANI)

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