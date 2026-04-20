The first look at Mudassar Aziz’s spiritual sequel, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, has arrived, but the reception has been far from celebratory. Released by T-Series on Monday, April 20, 2026, the teaser introduces Ayushmann Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey, a man caught in a chaotic romantic web with three women Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi. While the makers are pitching the film as a high-stakes comedy of errors, social media has erupted with criticism, with many accusing Bollywood of exhausting the "extramarital affair" trope. 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Teaser Out: Ayushmann Khurrana Faces Triple Trouble in 'Pativerse' Expansion.

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‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ Teaser Reveals Chaos Twist

The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 introduces a quirky meta-narrative voiced by “Samay” (Time), highlighting that while the world changes, “patiyon ki fitrat” remains the same. Ayushmann Khurrana is shown juggling romances with three women at once, while Vijay Raaz plays a skeptical observer questioning his streak of luck. The teaser builds up to a chaotic twist, ending with Ayushmann and the three women tied together in a “dangerous situation,” hinting at a mix of comedy and thriller elements. The makers captioned the reveal, “Samay sab kuch badal deta hai…par patiyon ki fitrat uske bhi bas mein nahi... Aa rahe hain Prajapati Pandey…is baar apni Patni aur Woh Do ke saath!”, setting the tone for a fun, dramatic ride.

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ Criticised for Cheating Narrative

Despite its star-studded appeal, the teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 sparked strong backlash across social media platforms like X, YouTube and Instagram, with many viewers criticising Bollywood’s continued use of infidelity as a comedic trope. Users questioned the lack of originality, with comments like, “Bollywood ke pass content hi nhi bacha h av achaa,” and “Wohi ghissi pitti extra marital affair ko promote karne wale movie… Below avergae jayegi.” Others raised concerns about morality, stating, “Fed up with these kinds of story seriously these movies normalise adultery and cheating... Bollywood love this concept I think.” Some also pointed out gender bias, asking, “Why always cheating on a wife is showing as comedy in Bollywood? Why not reverse the Gender…,” while many expressed disappointment over the absence of family-friendly content, writing, “Why why why!!! why cant bollywood make a good family movie!!” and “Bollywood nhi sudhrenga.” Summing up the sentiment, several users urged, “Please don't normalise cheating” and “Bollywood Is Really Dengerous for Life,” reflecting widespread criticism surrounding the film’s theme. 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Poster: Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh Join Ayushmann Khurrana in Chaotic Comedy.

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(Photo Credit: YouTube)

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(Photo Credit: YouTube)

About ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit starring Kartik Aaryan. The film features a robust supporting cast, including Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vasistha, Guneet Singh, Durgesh Kumar and Ayesha Raza Mishra. Produced by Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra and T-Series, the romantic comedy is slated for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026. Whether Ayushmann Khurrana’s "everyman" charm can overcome the initial wave of backlash remains to be seen.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).