Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 31: Nikshan Electronics, a prominent name in South India's electronics and home appliances retail, is all set to mark its presence in Vadakara with the inauguration of its latest store. Situated near the Passport office, Edodi, Vadakara, the showroom promises an impressive array of products and enticing offers for customers.

The grand opening event is scheduled for Sunday, August 6th, 2023. Following the inauguration, the store will be operational, welcoming all residents of the Vadakara community and neighbouring areas to avail themselves of these exceptional discounts and offers. The grand opening ceremony will be a memorable event, with the presence of esteemed social and cultural personalities. Their attendance will add prestige to the occasion and elevate the excitement surrounding the launch.

MMV Moidu, the Managing Director of Nikshan Electronics, expressed his enthusiasm about the Vadakara store opening: "We are delighted to expand our presence to Vadakara and bring the finest electronics and home appliances. To mark this special occasion, we have prepared unmatched discounts and exciting offers. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of technology and innovation and shop to their heart's content.

Unparalleled Offers: Massive Discounts on Gadgets and Appliances

Shoppers can look forward to availing jaw-dropping discounts of up to a staggering 75% off on various gadgets and household appliances. Additionally, there will be special ONAM Discounts that will make the shopping experience even more delightful.

Beyond the Purchase: Exclusive One-Year Extended Warranty

To express gratitude to its esteemed customers, Nikshan Electronics is offering an exclusive one-year extended warranty on all purchases. This gesture reflects the brand's unwavering commitment to providing top-notch and long-lasting products, ensuring customers' peace of mind.

Don't Miss Out: Join the Celebration

With an incredible selection of products and unbeatable deals, Nikshan Electronics invites everyone to be a part of this momentous occasion. The newest store in Vadakara promises to cater to your electronics and home appliances needs like never before.

For more information, visit: https://nikshanonline.com/

