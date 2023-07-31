Cricket as seen many rivalries over it's existence for over a century. The Ashes has been historic and full of legacies, anecdotes and heroics. But it has faced the biggest of competitions whenever it has faced the rivalry between India and Pakistan, the arch-rivalry for ages. The intensity and the drama of these rivalry in unprecedented and so is the pressure on the participants who take the field during the clash facing humongous intimidation every moment. With languages and cultures coinciding, the heat inside makes a person watching it sweat profusely in anticipation. India and Pakistan are all set to face each other in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in October. Ahead of that former Indian Captain and World Cup winner, Kapil Dev gives a little insight on the off-field dynamics of the India vs Pakistan clash. India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Match To Be Played on October 14 in Ahmedabad: Report.

In an interview with The Week, Kapil was asked if there's 'too much drama' around India vs Pakistan matches which leads to 'pressure', the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said it's not the on-field challenge that brings pressure. "What is pressure? Pressure doesn't come when you're facing the ball. It starts building up when your waiter gives you coffee and says, "Pakistan se nahi haarna (don't lose to Pakistan)". So that's how the build-up takes place," Kapil said.

On being asked if he is friends with any Pakistani cricketer of his generation, Kapil said no one has the time these days. "I don't meet my own team members because I'm doing my own thing. I will ask you a similar question - are you in touch with all your school friends? Because we have drifted away or have our own life. How can I meet Imran Khan? He was the prime minister," he explained. Venkatesh Prasad Makes Scathing Remark After India's Loss to West Indies In the 2nd ODI, Says 'We Have Become Used to Celebrating Mediocrity'.

Kapil also said that he would've loved to speak to former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan but he doesn't have that sort of the time now, having been the Prime Minister of the country. "He has gone into a different phase. I would like to meet him, but does he have so much free time? So many people studied or spent time with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Does he have time for everybody? No," said the legendary Indian cricketer.

