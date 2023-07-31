While India vs West Indies ODI series decider would undoubtedly be one that fans will look forward to watching, it would also be garnering a lot of interest, given how India might line up for this contest. Cricket fans were left baffled after both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested by the team management for the 2nd ODI in Barbados, which the Men in Blue lost by six wickets as West Indies levelled the series to take matters to the decider. The third and final ODI of the series would be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Will Virat Kohli Play in IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Batsman Featuring in India’s Playing XI for Series Decider.

India have had experiments with youngsters in the first two matches of the series and it has not quite turned out to be a success, especially in the batting department. In the first ODI, things looked tricky for the Indian innings in their pursuit of 115 runs. Ultimately, captain Rohit Sharma had to come out and ensure that the team went over the line. With him and Kohli not playing the second ODI, a defeat could not be avoided after a sorry batting performance. Given the obvious batting failure in the past two matches, Team India is likely to usher in some changes.

Rohit Sharma is almost certain to return to the top-order and resume his role as an opening batter. He would have Shubman Gill as his partner with Dravid throwing his weight behind the young batsman despite his poor form so far on this tour. At three, Virat Kohli is expected to bat but the veteran might not play the match with reports stating that he did not travel with the Indian team to Trinidad for the series decider. If he misses out, either Ishan Kishan, who has been in good form or Sanju Samson will come at three with the other batting at number four. Suryakumar Yadav also looks set to get an opportunity and will bat at number five, probably in what could be the start of his last few chances in settling into the ODI setup. Hardik Pandya walks in at number six with Ravindra Jadeja batting at number seven. IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need to Know About India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Trinidad.

Shardul Thakur, Jadeja and Pandya would be the all-rounders for this contest with the other spinner being Kuldeep Yadav, who had a good time so far with five wickets in two matches. Yuzvendra Chahal might have to wait for his chance Umran Malik and Mukesh Kumar being the fast bowlers.

India Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik and Mukesh Kumar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2023 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).