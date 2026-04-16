VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India] / Cairo [Egypt], April 16: Nile Air, Egypt's leading private airline with a growing network across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, has launched its NDC distribution via Verteil Direct Connect, powered by Verteil, a global NDC aggregation platform connecting airlines and travel sellers. The move allows Nile Air to scale its NDC-driven retailing capabilities across travel sellers, with an initial rollout across Egypt and GCC markets.

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Airline distribution models are evolving to better support dynamic pricing, richer content, and integrated servicing. Legacy channels--designed around static fares and limited product differentiation--no longer align with how airlines want to retail or how customers expect to buy. At the same time, travel sellers are being asked to deliver richer, more dynamic offers, often while dealing with fragmented systems and inconsistent servicing workflows.

NDC enables airlines to manage how offers are created, priced, and serviced. The more practical challenge has been how to extend that capability across a broad and diverse seller base without adding operational complexity.

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Nile Air's implementation via Verteil is aimed at solving that. Through a single, standards-based connection, Verteil Direct Connect enables the airline to distribute its NDC content while preserving its native offer and servicing logic. Travel agencies, TMCs, and booking platforms can access Nile Air's full range of fares and ancillaries, along with integrated servicing capabilities including cancellations, refunds, and post-booking changes.

The platform also supports flexible payment models, including deferred payment flows, and allows sellers to upsell ancillaries and seats within the same transaction. In practice, this reduces manual effort for sellers and shortens booking cycles, while improving the relevance of what is offered to end customers.

For Nile Air, this is less about adding another distribution channel and more about making its existing NDC capability usable at scale. The airline retains control over how its product is offered and serviced, while extending that capability across a wider partner network--without having to manage multiple direct integrations.

Verteil Direct Connect is structured differently from both traditional aggregators and standalone direct integrations. It combines direct airline connectivity with an aggregated distribution layer, allowing airlines to maintain consistency in how their product is delivered while still reaching a broad seller ecosystem. Today, Verteil connects over 75 airlines with more than 18,000 travel sellers globally.

Ahmed Oraby, CCO, Nile Air, said: "This is a key milestone in our NDC journey. At Nile Air, we have invested significantly in building strong, flexible retailing capabilities, and our focus now is on scaling them effectively. This partnership allows us to expand our reach while maintaining full control over our product, ensuring consistency, efficiency, and better value for both our partners and customers."

Jerrin Jos, Founder & CEO, Verteil Technologies, added: "NDC gives airlines the ability to control how they retail. The harder part is scaling that in a way that works operationally. What we've built with Nile Air is a setup that does that--keeping the airline's offer and servicing logic intact, while extending reach through a single connection."

The rollout begins across Egypt and GCC markets, with further expansion planned in subsequent phases.

As the industry continues to adopt Offers and Orders-based approaches, distribution models are evolving to support greater flexibility and operational efficiency. This partnership reflects that direction--focusing on how airlines can operate with more consistency and flexibility within modern distribution environments.

About Nile Air

Nile Air is Egypt's leading private airline, operating a growing network connecting Cairo and key domestic hubs to destinations across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. With a strong focus on commercial innovation, reliability, and customer-centric services, Nile Air continues to invest in advanced distribution technologies to enhance its competitiveness and deliver superior value across its network.

About Verteil

Verteil Technologies is a global travel technology company focused on modern airline distribution through NDC. Serving over 18,000 travel sellers and working with more than 75 airlines worldwide, Verteil enables direct, scalable, and retailing-ready connectivity through its NDC-first platform, supporting the industry's shift toward Offers and Orders.

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