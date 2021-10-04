Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): 2020 was a year of crisis and opportunity for businesses.

While the tech-based companies emerged as winners during this challenging year, some others quickly adapted to the change to succeed.

Since businesses were shut down during the lockdown period, consumers heavily relied on online marketplaces to fulfill their essential requirements.

Marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart took charge of the situation and started distributing groceries and other essential goods to the consumer's doorsteps. Since delivering the goods to end consumers required backing from logistics partners, tech-enabled platforms like NimbusPost had a significant role to play in the process.

NimbusPost was founded in 2018 by Yash Jain, Co-founder & CEO, and Rajeev Pratap, Co-founder & COO to empower E-commerce sellers through a technologically advanced shipping platform. By bringing 27+ courier partners together on a single platform, the far-sighted founders went on to serve some of the biggest names in the market like Meena Bazaar, Suta, Karagiri, Ajanta Shoes, Sleepy Owl Coffee, Million Cases, Khadi Global, and many others. Specializing in optimizing the logistics operations, NimbusPost enables 40,000+ online merchants to pick up the most appropriate courier partner to fit their specific shipping needs.

The Logistics Journey of NimbusPost

Having begun the shipping journey by offering domestic and hyperlocal shipping, NimbusPost launched its worldwide fulfillment services in 2021 and claims to process over 2 million transactions every day.

The lowest shipping rates, zero subscription cost, 27+ courier partners, shipping rate calculator, 29,000+ pin codes, NDR panel, and other advantages offered by the fastest-growing logistics platform are immensely beneficial for E-commerce sellers. In addition to this, one-day COD remittance on request, and maximum integrations with E-commerce channels let NimbusPost's clients manage their logistics operations like no other.

NimbusPost offers integration with India's top courier partners, including FedEx, Blue Dart, XpressBees, Delhivery, Gati, DHL, UPS, and Shadowfax for local, national, and hyperlocal deliveries and pick-ups. Furthermore, the company is continuously onboarding new courier partners to increase its serviceability network for SMEs, large enterprises, and D2C brands.

As NimbusPost has partnered with India's 27+ leading carrier partners, the sellers can pick an option as per their budget and delivery timelines. Depending on a single courier partner can limit the service reach of a seller and may also increase the overall logistics cost.

With NimbusPost's multiple courier options, sellers can deliver packages to even the farthest location across 29000+ pin codes. By accessing the NDR panel, the seller stays updated about each shipment's delivery status in real-time. Acting immediately on fake delivery reports lets the sellers resolve the issues without delay and reduce the RTO percentage.

Confirming COD orders has become quite important for online sellers to reduce the average number of return orders. NimbusPost offers the auto cloud-calling feature to let the sellers separate fake and genuine orders. The feature enables the sellers to confirm each COD order via IVR. NimbusPost ensures its sellers don't have to wait for several weeks to settle their COD payments and they can even request for same-day* COD withdrawal for non-stop cash flow. The logistics partner also ensures its clients can ship directly from their Shopify, WooCommerce, Unicommerce, Prestashop, or other stores without interruptions.

The Parallel Growth Fundamentals

In the words of Yash Jain, Tech Expert, and Rajeev Pratap, Logistics Expert of NimbusPost said, "We can grow only when our clients grow. We keep upgrading our advanced logistics platform to assist the E-commerce brands in rising above the average. Motivated by an incessant drive to grow, we've crossed the mark of 40000+ clients, 29000+ pin codes, and 27+ courier partners in this year and are growing stronger than ever."

The Expansion Plan

NimbusPost is expected to launch its cross-border services soon. Leveraging these services, online traders will be able to do cross-border shipping of goods without storing inventory in the destination country.

The company already has a wide presence in Tier 1 cities and is ready for aggressive expansion in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Plus, they are also planning to hire from India's top business schools (IIT & IIMs) in this quarter.

