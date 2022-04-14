New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Indian Railways on Thursday said it has no plan to levy surcharge on trains run on diesel traction as reported in a section of media.

"Some sections of the media are enquiring whether Indian Railways is going to levy a surcharge on trains which are being run on diesel traction. It is informed for the guidance of all concerned that Indian Railways has no such plans. The speculation is baseless," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

It has been reported in a section of media that the Indian Railways would levy an additional charge on the tickets of diesel-run trains. (ANI)

