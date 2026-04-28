Business News | Nokia, Blaize, and Datacomm Diangraha Unite to Deliver Hybrid AI Inference Across Indonesia and Southeast Asia

PRNewswire

El Dorado Hills (California) [US], April 28: Blaize Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZAI, Nasdaq: BZAIW) ("Blaize," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), a leader in programmable, energy-efficient AI computing, today announced a three-way strategic collaboration with Nokia and PT Datacomm Diangraha to accelerate the deployment of hybrid AI inference infrastructure across Indonesia and the wider Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Building on Nokia's and Blaize's strategic partnership announced in January 2026, and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Blaize and Datacomm at GITEX AI Asia 2026, the collaboration aligns each partner's distinct strengths into a single, pre-validated technology and go-to-market stack -- making enterprise and public-sector AI deployment faster, more cost-effective, and operationally reliable. Three-way strategic alliance combines Telco-grade GPU networking, energy-efficient enterprise edge AI, and 30 years of regional infrastructure expertise. Three-way strategic collaboration between Nokia, Blaize, and Datacomm for AI infrastructure across Indonesia's public sector, geospatial, and enterprise verticals. Nokia Network Innovation Lab in Singapore validates joint Nokia-Blaize reference architecture, enabling pre-integrated, production-ready deployments with combined AI compute, networking, security, and lifecycle automation. Datacomm -- a Nokia partner with over 30 years of Indonesian market expertise -- reports 50%+ surge in customer AI inference demand over the past six months, confirming immediate in-market pipeline. Blaize's programmable, energy-efficient inference platform has been validated in production edge environments, delivering cost structures and power profiles that GPU infrastructure alone cannot achieve at distributed scale.

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Indonesia's AI Inflection Point

The AI opportunity in Indonesia is accelerating fast. Sovereign AI alone is forecast to add up to USD $140 billion to the country's GDP by 2030, equivalent to annual economic growth of up to 6.8%, according to the Empowering Indonesia Report 2025 by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Twimbit. Indonesia's broader AI sector is expanding at a 31% CAGR, the highest rate in Southeast Asia (Marketing-Interactive, 2026).

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Indonesia's technology landscape is undergoing a structural shift. Across government, telecommunications, manufacturing, and enterprise, the question is no longer whether to adopt AI -- it is how to deploy it at scale, reliably and economically. Datacomm, one of Indonesia's leading IT service providers, has seen this transformation in real time.

The Hybrid Advantage: GPU for Telco RAN, Blaize for Enterprise Edge

A central principle of the Nokia-Blaize-Datacomm collaboration is that no single compute paradigm serves every AI workload -- and the most effective enterprise AI architectures are hybrid ones. Nokia brings the infrastructure backbone for GPU-intensive Telco RAN workloads: training, AI-RAN acceleration, and large-scale cloud inference where GPU economics are justified. Blaize fills a distinct and equally important role -- purpose-built for enterprise edge AI, where power budgets are constrained, deployments are geographically distributed, and the economics of GPU infrastructure are prohibitive.

"The combination of Nokia's validated networking infrastructure and Blaize's energy-efficient inference compute is uniquely positioned for the enterprise edge. GPU economics simply do not scale to thousands of distributed sites -- but Blaize does. This is not about replacing GPUs; it is about deploying the right compute where it delivers the most value."-- Dinakar Munagala, CEO, Blaize

Three Partners, One Integrated Stack

Nokia -- Network Infrastructure, Telco Integration, and Innovation

Nokia brings end-to-end networking capability -- from optical data center interconnect to last-mile edge connectivity -- combined with security, lifecycle automation, and systems integration expertise. The Nokia Innovation Lab in Singapore serves as the neutral proving ground where joint solutions with Blaize are developed, tested, and validated before deployment.

"This three-way collaboration represents exactly the kind of outcome-driven partnership the market needs right now. As the trusted global provider of advanced connectivity, Nokia's role is to make hybrid AI deployable at scale -- connecting the cloud to the far edge with a level of reliability, security, and automation that enterprise customers can build real businesses on. With Blaize on compute and Datacomm on the ground in Indonesia, we have the complete picture."-- Dion Leung, Head of AI and Cloud, Asia Pacific, Nokia

Blaize -- Energy-Efficient Enterprise Edge AI Compute

Blaize delivers programmable, energy-efficient AI inference platforms designed for edge and hybrid cloud deployment. Where GPU infrastructure is optimized for telco-scale and cloud-native workloads, Blaize's architecture is purpose-built for the enterprise edge -- enabling organizations to deploy AI at distributed scale with a fraction of the power consumption and infrastructure cost. Blaize's platform supports workloads including video analytics, geospatial processing, logistics optimization, and computer vision across thousands of sites simultaneously.

Datacomm Diangraha -- 30 Years of Regional Infrastructure Expertise

PT Datacomm Diangraha is one of Indonesia's leading IT service providers, with over 30 years of experience building and managing critical digital infrastructure. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in South Jakarta, Datacomm has grown from a data communication reseller into a comprehensive technology services company with more than 450 employees, serving enterprise, telecommunications, government, and military customers. Datacomm's end-to-end IT ecosystem covers cloud services, modern data center solutions, advanced IT security, DevOps, and network infrastructure -- providing the deployment capability and customer trust that global technology partners require to operate effectively in the Indonesian market.

"Our partnership with Nokia has been the backbone of our infrastructure capabilities for more than two decades. Adding Blaize to that foundation gives us something genuinely new: the ability to take AI inference to our customers at the edge -- in the sectors and at the scale that Indonesia's digital transformation actually requires. This is a strategic move, and the timing is right."-- Tan Wie Tjin, President Director, PT. Datacomm Diangraha

The three companies are committed to moving quickly -- converting the MoU framework into deployed, revenue-generating infrastructure across Indonesia's most strategically important sectors.

Indonesia's technology policy environment is also reshaping investment -- 89% of enterprises rank digital sovereignty as a key factor in technology decisions (EY Reimagining Industry Futures Study 2026).

Indonesia is intended to serve as the reference market for broader APAC expansion. Validated deployments in the Indonesian market will provide the blueprint for adjacent markets including Vietnam, the Philippines, and the wider Southeast Asian corridor -- where the same combination of surging AI inference demand, cost sensitivity, and distributed deployment requirements applies.

About the Companies

About Blaize

Blaize is an AI computing company delivering programmable, energy-efficient inference platforms for edge and hybrid cloud deployments. Blaize's hardware and software stack enables organizations to deploy AI applications at scale -- reducing power consumption and infrastructure cost while delivering production-grade performance. Blaize's collaboration with Nokia targets the enterprise edge AI segment across the APAC region. www.blaize.com

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

About PT Datacomm Diangraha

PT Datacomm Diangraha is one of Indonesia's leading IT service providers, with over 30 years of experience in building and managing critical digital infrastructure. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in South Jakarta, Datacomm has grown from a data communication reseller into a comprehensive technology services company with more than 450 employees. The company serves enterprise, telecommunications, government, and military customers through an end-to-end IT ecosystem covering cloud services, modern data center solutions, advanced IT security, DevOps, and network infrastructure. www.datacomm.co.id

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding our 2026 financial outlook; stock-based compensation; weighted average shares outstanding; release of the AI Services platform; India Cloud AI Innovation Hub; co-development of Physical AI solutions; the engagements with Nokia and PT Datacomm Diangraha, or the ultimate value of those contracts; regional growth, the expectations for AI infrastructure ecosystem development and AI services deployment, the industry in which Blaize operates, market opportunities, and product offerings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) the ability to maintain compliance with stock exchange listing standards; (iii) failure to realize the benefits of the business combination of Blaize and BurTech Acquisition Corp., which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (iv) the ability of the Company to successfully market its products and services; (v) the ability of the Company to successfully deploy its technologies across customer settings; (vi) changes in applicable law or regulations; (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against Blaize; (viii) the effects of competition on Blaize's future business; (ix) the ability of the combined company to issue equity or equity-linked securities or obtain debt financing; and (x) those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2026, and other documents filed by Blaize from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Blaize assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Blaize does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

BlaizePress: press@blaize.comInvestors: ir@blaize.comwww.blaize.com

Datacomm Diangrahawww.datacomm.co.id

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