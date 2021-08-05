Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Nsight, Inc., the leading global technology consulting firm that helps organizations orchestrate their Digital Transformation around business solutions in Customer Experience, CPQ, ERP, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data & Analytics, announced that this morning in Gurugram, India, they went live with their 7th business operations office globally and their 2nd in India.

The office was inaugurated by Sumit Bhatia, Executive Director and Board Member at Nsight, Inc.

Through this expansion, Nsight is focused on the growth of its offshore development centers, and the new office will enable broader coverage and more robust business continuity capabilities. As a fast-growing technology consulting and implementation services provider, Nsight's global delivery team constitutes the industry's best technology professionals, working towards a common cause, focused on digital Transformation and modernization for their customers.

At the launch event, Sumit said, "I'm thrilled and delighted to be here today, with my colleagues from Nsight, to launch our seventh company office here in Gurgaon - this is truly a world-class facility, in a world-class location - and bears witness to Nsight's formidable extension strategy."

Gurugram is a well-known global corporate hub in Northern India; with world-class infrastructure and an excellent talent pool, this city ranks among the top five preferred destinations in the APAC to set up offices. "We are proud to add our presence here in Gurugram with a new state-of-the-art office in a great location," said Anudeep Bhatia, CEO Nsight, Inc. "The office's open workstations and collaborative workspaces make the work environment friendly and approachable making it ideal for fostering innovation," added Bhatia.

The Gurugram office is envisaged to play a vital role in serving an increasing client base by promoting and ensuring more comprehensive access to diverse business settings. "The new office will spearhead initiatives that will support the Nsight team to leverage new business opportunities catering to the rise in demand for digital transformation in pandemic times," commented Jayesh Rane, VP of Innovation & Digital Transformation.

Vice President of Delivery Dheeraj, speaking on occasion, said, "Opening our office in Gurugram is driven by our success in the country. We are supporting the desire to expand into new geographies so that we can recruit a fresh talent pool for our Delivery, Operations, Sales and Marketing activities."

"I am very excited with the Gurugram office set-up in the prime location of Cyber city, which is also the location of choice for other global giants and fortune 500 companies. It demonstrates Nsight's growth and global expansion in India," commented Rakesh Jangid, VP of Sales. "We are sure about the new opportunities Gurugram office in NCR brings in terms of business and recruitment," added Jangid.

Nsight, Inc. has built an extensive presence globally with key offices in Santa Clara, New Jersey, Texas, Waterloo, Costa Rica, Hyderabad, Gurugram. With this new office, the company is set to traverse further development avenues in business opportunities, people, and potential.

To know more about Nsight, log on to http://www.nsight-inc.com or contact Marketing@Nsight-Inc.com. Follow them on LinkedIn to stay tuned with their latest updates.

