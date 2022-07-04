New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The state-run NTPC Limited posted 21.7 per cent year-on-year growth in power generation in the first quarter of the current financial year, as per the government data released on Monday.

NTPC group companies recorded a generation of 104.4 billion units (BU) in the first quarter from April to June 2022, registering an increase of 21.7 per cent from 85.8 BU generated in the corresponding quarter last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Power.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Chartered Accountant Posts at bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

In the month of June 2022, generation was 34.8 BU, higher by 29.3 per cent compared to 26.9 BU in June 2021 indicating improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year, the ministry said.

NTPC Talcher Kaniha (3000 MW) in Orissa is the top-performing thermal power plant with a 94.2 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF) between April to June 2022.

Also Read | PSEB 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: Punjab Board Class 10 Exam Results To Be Declared Tomorrow at pseb.ac.in; Check Details.

Overall Plant Load Factor of NTPC Coal stations was 80 per cent from April to June 2022 vis-a-vis 69 per cent in the same period last year.

NTPC expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility. India's largest power producer is also aiming 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032.

NTPC has become India's first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE).

Besides power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind and solar and also Green Hydrogen solutions. The power major has also forayed into a variety of business areas including fuel cells, e-mobility and Waste-to-Energy.

The total installed capacity of the company is 69,134.20 MW having 23 coal-based, 7 gas-based, 1 Hydro, 19 renewable energy projects. Under JV, NTPC has 9 coal-based, 4 gas-based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)