New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): NTPC Limited has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Électricite de France (EDF) to jointly explore opportunities for developing nuclear power projects in India.

This follows approval from the concerned ministries & departments of the Government of India.

Also Read | Is Adam Back the Real Bitcoin Founder Satoshi Nakamoto?.

The MoU was signed by Arnada Prasad Samal, CGM (Nuclear Cell), on behalf of NTPC, and Vakisasi Ramany, Senior Vice President, International Nuclear Development, on behalf of EDF.

According to a statement released by NTPC, "The MoU establishes a framework for both companies to jointly assess the feasibility and approach for collaboration, including understanding EDF's EPR technology and its suitability for Indian requirements, exploring opportunities to maximize localization for large-scale deployment, examining economic and tariff aspects, developing human resource capabilities through training programmes, evaluating potential project sites, and providing technical support as mutually agreed."

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2026: How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? Know Everything Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

This initiative aligns with NTPC's strategy to expand into clean, reliable energy and contribute to India's long-term energy security, the release added.

NTPC Limited, India's largest integrated power utility, currently operates more than 89 GW of installed capacity, with another 32 GW under construction.

The company has set a target to reach 149 GW of total capacity by 2032, including 60 GW from renewable energy sources. This includes a balanced mix of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, ensuring a supply of reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the country.

Along with power generation, NTPC has ventured into various new business areas, including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen solutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)