Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): NUUU, the AToZ FinApp that was launched in December 2022, is promising first-time investors and traders a seamless investing experience accessible at the tip of their finger. Combining the best of technology and information, NUUU is India's first 5G & WhatsApp compliant FinApp, where users can invest and trade in mutual funds, stocks, shares and even buy insurance.

An investor-first focused app which allows users to engage with unique trading functionalities and features, is making it a popular avenue for new investors to access the Indian and global stock markets. Using advanced technology has helped NUUU to develop exclusive features like eKYC via WhatsApp that has been a tedious task for the users thus far.

NUUU's educative initiative to encourage new investors, like FGP - Financial Goal Planning, is intended to help new investors begin their financial freedom with understanding their financial goals, either long-term, medium or short-term. The FGP in NUUU covers various aspects of one's life including emergency funds, long-term cash flows, personal financial resolutions or an early retirement. The FGP helps bring clarity of investment amount, style and choices of the related mutual funds. This gives the new investors a huge leverage to plan their financial journey ahead in time.

With an aim to make investing accessible to everyone from first-time investors to expert ones, the NUUU app has two exclusive features called Fire Sale & Slicing in case there's a market dip. Fire Sale allows users on the application to select all their stocks and exit all investments at the click of the fire sale button. Whereas Slicing allows users to select a percentage of their holding portfolio to sell and the algorithm calculates the details and makes an immediate sale at the click of a button, the company officials clarified.

Concluding on the same, CEO, Dr Dhruv Desai, adds, "NUUU is India's first super Investment FinApp, providing all investment avenues in one platform, where users can track and buy Indian and US Stocks, MF, Insurance all through one single platform. Our goal is to provide rich features to retail investors that were thus far available at a premium to the high net worth individuals only."

Leveraging high tech backed with a vision and mission for the financial markets, NUUU is India's first 5G ready FinApp, only looking to innovate the investing journey for every enthusiast in time.

NUUU is conceptualised, developed and owned by TecXLabs, located in Mumbai and headed by Dr Dhruv Desai who holds an impressive academic and professional track record. Backed by two PhD's, Dr Dhruv is leading the vision for the NUUU App. Termed as the AToZ FinApp, NUUU is an all-in-one finance app that will help retail investors make informed and empowered financial decisions, offering users online investments in Indian & global stocks, mutual funds, IPO's, insurance stack and a host of other financial products.

