New Delhi [India], February 3: Spotlighting consumers' favourite brands with an aim to set new benchmarks in the world of beauty, India's most preferred and trusted destination for beauty and lifestyle, Nykaa, today announced the launch of NYKAA BEST IN BEAUTY AWARDS. This one-of-its-kind Digital Beauty Awards, will recognise excellence, celebrate consumer trust, encourage innovation and honour the best of global & homegrown brands within the beauty ecosystem. Having entrusted consumers with the power of choice through education and immersive content over the years, these awards will further embolden them to become the champions of their favourite brands.

For over a decade, Nykaa has been the flagbearer of authenticity and unparalleled beauty experiences for millions of consumers. Together with beauty enthusiasts and an esteemed panel of judges, Nykaa will acknowledge the overall impact that beauty brands and their products have made in the industry. A panel of industry experts, influencers, global opinion leaders and beauty professionals will meticulously evaluate the shortlists to ensure that only the most exemplary brands and products become distinguished winners.

Consumers will be able to cast their vote starting March 2024 and the voting window will be open for two months; shortly after which the jury deliberation will culminate with the announcement of winners by June 2024. Along with awarding the best brands in makeup, skin, hair, fragrances and bath & body, categories for awards also include Most Innovative Brand and Best New Launch (product).

Unlike any other beauty awards in the country, Nykaa Best in Beauty 2024, in a groundbreaking move, has instituted the Homegrown Hero Award, exclusively for local beauty brands that have designed solutions catering to the unique needs of Indian consumers. The winning brand will also be granted a remarkable Rupees One Crore worth of marketing support from Nykaa. Beauty with Purpose is another unique award category to champion and encourage brands that prioritise not only the well-being of their consumers but also the well-being of the planet and society.

Commenting on the announcement of Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards, Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty said, "We are thrilled to announce the debut of Nykaa's Best in Beauty Awards. As thought leaders and pioneers of beauty in India for more than a decade, we have consistently introduced millions of Indians to the best of beauty from around the world. Keeping the consumers at the forefront of everything we do, these Awards will recognise & represent their choice and give us an opportunity to honour the most loved, innovative and contemporary Indian and international brands. With a panel of esteemed jury members representing diverse perspectives, we are set to establish a new benchmark of excellence in the beauty industry."

In recent years, Nykaa has taken the lead in celebrating and recognising beauty brands through its consumer choice awards. In its previous editions, Nykaa has engaged with millions of customers who played a crucial role in selecting the most innovative and cutting-edge brands. The past awards have recognised international brands including Estee Lauder, L'Oreal, Huda Beauty and homegrown brands such as Lakme, McCaffeine, Mamaearth, Plum and Kay Beauty to name a few.

