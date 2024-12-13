OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], December 13: India's O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is ranked No.1 in the world and awarded "Gold" in the inaugural Times Higher Education (THE) Online Learning Rankings 2024, scoring highest overall among all universities in the world in the four key areas considered for the rankings -- resources, engagement, outcomes and environment. The rankings reflect the teaching excellence of JGU's online programmes and JGU's efforts to deliver world-class higher education.

Also Read | Dogs Stabbed in Delhi: PETA Announces Reward of INR 50,000 for Leads As Suspects Stab 2 Dogs in Kabir Nagar.

THE Online Learning Rankings, which is the first attempt to measure online learning on a global basis, relies on four key pillars - resources, engagement, outcomes and environment. Unlike other THE rankings that use rank position and scores, the THE Online Learning Rankings (OLR) group institutions into three categories: Gold, Silver and Bronze.

The key metrics considered for measuring the level of resources devoted to online learning include finance per student, faculty per student and development hours per staff. To measure the level of student engagement in online learning, THE considers interaction with staff, collaboration with other students, convenience, ease of use, accessibility for disabled and number of available programmes. The outcomes for students participating in online learning is measured through student progression rate and student recommendation. Inclusion of students with disability, age diversity, staff gender diversity, support staff per student, connectivity support and other offline resources are the metrics used for assessing the optimal environment for online learnings.

Also Read | Google Introduces New Tracker Alert Features To Detect and Disable Unwanted Bluetooth Trackers; Here's How They Work.

With an overall score of 287.7 in all the four areas combined, JGU has emerged as the top scorer among all the 120 universities which participated in the rankings. In the online rankings, JGU has thus scored higher than any other university ranked, including Arizona State University (Tempe, USA), University of Essex, University of Liverpool, and University of South Australia, among others. Apart from JGU, only one other university from India has made it to the Gold category.

ONLINE LEARNING RANKINGS 2024: TOP THREE GOLD-AWARDED UNIVERSITIES

Reflecting on JGU's accomplishment in the THE Online Learning Rankings 2024, Mr. Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, "In 15 years, JGU has evolved into a globally recognised and internationally ranked multidisciplinary university, setting benchmarks in higher education in India and beyond. This prestigious recognition of JGU being ranked No.1 globally and achieving the gold standard in online education is a testament to our pursuit of excellence in institution building for nation building for India."

"Since its inception, JGU's vision was to impart world-class education and empower learners from all corners of the globe. This recognition demonstrates JGU's success in fulfilling the aspirations of people of all ages across the world by delivering the highest quality education in the online mode. I am confident that this remarkable accomplishment will inspire us to push boundaries, foster innovation, and uphold the values of learning that define JGU." Mr. Jindal added.

Sharing his reflections on the results of the rankings, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, "As time is of the essence for online learners, it is very important for them to enrol in the best programmes that can help fulfil their personal or professional goals. THE Online Learning Rankings rank online programmes across the world into categories of Gold, Silver and Bronze, filling a very important gap for learners and helping them to choose programmes that have demonstrated excellence. It is important to recognise that for the first time in the history and evolution of global rankings of universities, an Indian university has been ranked Number 1 in the world. This is not only a significant achievement for our university, but indeed a landmarking recognition for Indian as enter into the global benchmarks of university rankings."

"JGU's achievement in THE Online Learning Rankings is truly extraordinary, especially considering that JGU is just 15 years old, with our journey into online education spanning only four years. Since starting the online degree programmes in 2020, we have grown into a community of more than 5,000 students pursuing online and blended learning programmes across several disciplinary areas," he added.

Discussing the factors that propelled JGU to the top of online learning excellence, Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean of Academic Governance, said, "It would not have been possible for JGU to excel in delivering online programmes catering to an incredibly diverse cohort of learners globally without our world-class faculty, top-rated infrastructure and collaborations with top institutions worldwide. What is worth noting is that JGU has evolved into a multidisciplinary university with global reach within a short span of 15 years."

"Today, JGU stands at the forefront of digital learning, offering a diverse range of online degree programmes designed to meet the evolving needs of global learners. Our commitment to academic excellence, combined with strategic partnerships with global leaders in online education such as Coursera and upGrad ensures that our students receive world-class education and training." Professor Ramanujam said.

Some of JGU's globally recognized online degree programmes include M.A. in International Relations, Security and Strategy, M.A. in Public Policy, and Master of Design in User Experience. In 2025, JGU will launch four new online degree programmes - M.A. in International Accounting and Finance, BBA, M.Sc. in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and M.A. in India Studies. Additionally, JGU Online offers two specializations and 16 MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) on Coursera. These certification courses cover a wide range of topics and are designed to cater to diverse learning needs and career aspirations. They are designed to provide focused knowledge and skills in specific areas.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)