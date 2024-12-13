San Francisco, December 13: Google has launched two new features to stop unwanted tracking. The new update to Google's "unknown tracker alerts" features aims to make it easy for Android device owners to identify unfamiliar trackers. Google already announced the release of two new features to its tracker alert features. Google introduced this feature initially in July 2023. Using it, users can notify each other if an unwanted Bluetooth tracker is with them while travelling. Bluetooth trackers here mean devices like Apple AirTag and Pebblebee, which people can use to track their luggage, keys, and other items.

These devices send location updates to the users, and therefore, some people find it annoying. The feature earlier allowed the users to automatically send notifications if any unwanted Bluetooth tracker was travelling with them. The update includes the "Temporarily Pause Location" option and the "Find Nearby" feature, with which Google aims to increase its safety structures.

The new update allows Android phone owners to stop temporarily sending location updates to the "Find My Device" network. This also applies when an unknown device tracks the user's device. Despite having the clear objective of these devices to track things, some users may, for some reason, try to track others by placing them. However, Google has taken a step against this, and now it will pause the live location updates for up to 24 hours. This would help the users hide their location from those monitoring them through the tag.

How Does Google's New Tracking Alerts Work?

If the user receives an unknown tracker alert, they can use this feature to locate it using "Find My Device", which is compatible with the tracker. Once the user taps on the unknown tracker notification, they see a map showing where it was last spotted while moving. Google said that users need to be assured that the owners will not be notified about the action taken. After finding the tracker, the tech giant will provide instructions to the users on how to disable the tag manually.

