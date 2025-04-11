BusinessWire India

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 11: Reckitt, the global leader in health, hygiene, and nutrition, under its flagship programme, Dettol Banega Swasth India, celebrated the grand finale of OHO Hill Yatra Season 4 in Dehradun in the gracious presence of Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The campaign reinforced Reckitt's commitment to contribute to the state's developmental vision of Uttarakhand@25, as the state celebrates its 25th Statehood Year.

Hosted at the CM Camp Office in Dehradun, the grand finale was graced by Shri Banshidhar Tiwari, IAS, D.G. Information & School Education, Vice-Chairman, Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority, Government of Uttarakhand; Professor Anita Rawat, Director, Uttarakhand Science Education & Research Centre (USERC); Saurabh Tiwari, Director, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS); Hari Om Chaudhary, Director, Dreamers EDU Hub; Advocate Lalit Joshi, Sajag India and special guest Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt - South Asia, hosted by RJ Kaavya, CEO, OHO Radio. During the event, students from the Dettol Climate Resilient Schools presented cultural performances, delivering powerful messages on climate change, hygiene, and public health. Their creative presentations and models showcasing various climate resilient practices adopted by the schools captivated the audience.

Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister, Uttarakhand, said, "OHO Hill Yatra is not just a foot journey, but a unique initiative to reawaken the nature, culture, and collective consciousness of Uttarakhand. Through this journey, our school children not only understood but also internalized the essence of thought, original thinking, responsibility, and public engagement. Today's performances by the children were not only captivating but also conveyed a powerful message of health, hygiene, and environmental conservation. Initiatives like 'Dettol Banega Swasth India' are exemplary efforts in making our future--our children--aware, self-reliant, and responsible citizens. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to OHO Radio and all partner organizations for this impactful journey. The state government will always encourage and support such public welfare campaigns."

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "At Reckitt, we believe in empowering the next generation to build a sustainable and climate resilient future. Education plays a crucial role in fostering biodiversity conservation. Through our Dettol Climate Resilient Schools initiative, we are raising awareness, promoting sustainable practices, and empowering children to become environmental stewards. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Uttarakhand for their invaluable support as we work together toward a greener and more resilient Uttarakhand."

Since 2022, Reckitt has been working in the state of Uttarakhand, adopting a multi-dimensional and deeply integrated approach to promote hygiene, public health and climate resilience among children, aligned to the Government of India's Swachh Bharat Mission and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment). Central to this initiative was the introduction of a dedicated Climate Curriculum that includes environmental education workshops on topics like waste segregation, drip irrigation, water and energy audits, eco-brick making, birdwatching, and sustainable living practices. It also features eco-sensitization trips, nature walks, and the use of eco-friendly stationery such as seed pencils, xylem-free markers, dust-free chalks, and upcycled materials; Uttarakhand Biodiversity Discovery kit - focusing on state's unique flora, fauna and overall biodiversity to life, including A handy A-to-Z climate dictionary introducing key climate, environmental, hygiene and health terms relevant to the region; a Child Climate Parliament that empowers children to voice their ideas, raise climate concerns, and actively participate in decision-making processes in school, with focus on the 3 C's model - Campus, Curriculum and Collaboration, that aims to empower students with knowledge on sustainability and climate action from an early age.

Speaking at the grand finale, Ravi Bhatnagar, Director - External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "At Reckitt, we are deeply committed to building a climate-resilient and health-conscious generation. The OHO Hill Yatra is more than a campaign--it's a movement born in the heart of the Himalayas and powered by the curiosity of children. Through Dettol Climate Resilient Schools initiative with our innovative Climate Curriculum, Biodiversity Kit, Climate Dictionary and focus on 3 C's model - Campus, Curriculum and Collaboration, we've brought Uttarakhand's vibrant flora and fauna into classrooms, creating an engaging and localized learning experience that highlights the importance of hygiene. To reinforce our continued dedication, we are expanding our support to six tribal schools in the state with the support of the Government of Uttarakhand, aimed at promoting better practices in health, hygiene, and environmental sustainability."

RJ Kaavya, Founder, OHO Radio Network, added, "The culmination of the OHO Hill Yatra is not an end, but the beginning of a larger movement -- one that places our children at the heart of change. From SE01 to SE04, we have witnessed the rise of a thoughtful, responsible, and deeply aware generation. These young voices are not just speaking up, they are stepping forward -- with clarity, compassion, and conviction. Uttarakhand is growing in every sector -- education, health, technology, tourism, and environmental consciousness. But what truly defines our state's progress is the mindset of its youth. Through this journey, we've seen children transform into climate thinkers, solution seekers, and community leaders. For me, the OHO Hill Yatra has never been just a project -- it is a pulse, a purpose, and a promise to nurture a generation that doesn't wait for change, but becomes the change."

In collaboration with the Government of Uttarakhand, Reckitt is now scaling its impact to encompass 13 districts, 13,000 schools, and 13 lakh children, including further expansion by adopting and introducing the curriculum in 6 additional tribal schools under the Directorate of Tribal Welfare in Udham Singh Nagar. This reflects a broader commitment to improving the future of the state's youth, along with health and hygiene awareness, by enhancing digital infrastructure, sanitation, capacity building, and environmental awareness, in alignment with Mission LiFE and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

In tandem with educational reforms, Reckitt has prioritized access to hygiene by distributing lakhs of soaps across the state, with the goal of achieving 100% hygiene material coverage in all districts. The program also includes regular infrastructure upgrades and tailored climate and hygiene interventions, particularly focused on improving the health and learning environments for indigenous communities.

The Dettol Climate Resilient Schools have achieved measurable impact through infrastructure retrofitting, cutting water usage, slashing electricity consumption, and ensuring solar power backup during outages--resulting in reduced carbon emissions and increased climate resilience. These efforts, coupled with environmental education and the activation of Mission LiFE clubs, have strengthened local biodiversity and contributed to the state's climate mitigation goals. In collaboration with AIIMS Rishikesh, the project has also initiated the first-ever impact research study on the linkage of health, hygiene and climate change--positioning Uttarakhand as a model for India, and India as a solution for the world. The first-of-its-kind Dettol School Radio Podcast empowers students to share their voices and insights on sustainability, while the programme's participation at UNFCCC CoP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, is a testament to its commitment to contributing to global climate dialogue.

OHO Hill Yatra Season 4 marked the culmination of a transformative journey through the hills of Uttarakhand, engaging schoolchildren, educators, and communities across the state on critical issues like hygiene, health, climate resilience, and community empowerment. This season witnessed the rollout of creative educational tools, interactive learning modules, and storytelling formats including India's first-of-its-kind community-driven school podcast by Dettol Banega Swasth India. This people-first model directly supports the Uttarakhand@25 goals of empowering youth, fostering grassroots innovation, and promoting environmental awareness.

