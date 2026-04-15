VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 15: Oleuxe, a rising name in India's ultra-luxury fragrance space, is redefining experiential celebrations with its handcrafted, Made in India perfume bars and workshops. This is a unique and an upcoming concept designed for weddings, Haldi functions, and corporate engagement events. It not only acts as an experience enhancer but also elevates your giveaway options.

Also Read | Lululemon Faces Probe in Texas Over 'Forever Chemicals' Linked to Cancer, Infertility.

Blending creativity with personalization, the Oleuxe perfume bar experience allows guests to create their own custom fragrances, turning moments into lasting memories. Whether it's a vibrant Haldi ceremony or an interactive corporate event, Oleuxe brings a safe, playful, and an immersive fragrance experience that appeals to all age groups.

Crafted with precision, every Oleuxe fragrance is handmade in India, using high-quality ingredients and thoughtfully curated notes across top, middle, and base layers. From fresh citrus and soft florals to warm musks and rich ouds, the brand offers a diverse palette that makes custom perfume creation in India both accessible and luxurious.

Also Read | India and Germany Hold Foreign Office Consultations in Berlin, Launch New Logo To Mark 75 Years of Diplomatic Ties.

For brands and organizations, Oleuxe offers a standout corporate engagement activity, enabling teams and clients to bond over a creative, sensory-led experience. The perfume bar serves as an ideal addition to corporate events, brand activations, store launches and employee engagement initiatives, combining entertainment with personalized takeaways.

Scentscaping and high-end perfume kiosks are emerging trends in personal events. From subtle ambient aromas to luxurious attar bars where guests can experience and take home bespoke scents, fragrance is redefining the experience at Weddings, Baby showers, Haldi Sundowners, Kitty Parties, Birthdays, among others.

Oleuxe looks at perfumery as a modular new age system where every scent is a story and every guest is a creator. That's how perfumery was involved in India, it's now an experience of endless opportunities. With its strong focus on Made in India craftsmanship, experiential luxury, and customization, Oleuxe is quickly emerging as a preferred choice for those seeking interactive perfume bar services in India. By transforming fragrance into an experience, Oleuxe is not just creating perfumes, it is creating moments that are personal, memorable, and distinctly yours.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)