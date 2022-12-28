Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): On the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of Founder-Chairman of Reliance Industries Dhirubhai Ambani, its philanthropic arm Reliance Foundation has announced that it will award 50,000 scholarships over the next 10 years for students pursuing higher education in India.

For the academic year 2022-23, Reliance Foundation said it will award up to 5,000 merit-cum-means undergraduate scholarships of up to Rs 2 lakh and up to 100 merit-based postgraduate scholarships of up to Rs 6 lakh, both for the entire duration of the study.

Applications are open till February 14, 2023.

"My father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani was a big believer in the power and potential of our youth. On the occasion of his 90th birth anniversary, we are delighted to announce our commitment to support 50,000 scholarships through the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarships, over the next 10 years," said Nita Ambani, Founder - Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

"Mukesh and I continue to believe that with the right support, this generation will script the most glorious next chapter of India's growth story, through knowledge, innovation and leadership," she added.

Reliance Foundation is committed to strengthening young people's access to higher education in India. This year, the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support up to 5,000 meritorious students based on a merit-cum-means criteria for undergraduate college education, empowering them to continue their studies without financial burden.

Half of India's population, or over 600 million Indians, is under the age of 25.

In addition to the scholarship grant, the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships will provide scholars with an opportunity to be part of a vibrant alumni network and an enabling support system.

Students with a household income of under Rs 15 lakh who are enrolled in the first year of their undergraduate studies pursuing any subject stream of their choice can apply. The programme will also aim to encourage applications by girls and specially-abled students.

The Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarship, launched in 1996, and the Reliance Foundation Scholarships launched in 2020 have impacted the lives of 13,000 youth across India by helping them pursue higher education from premier institutes and take leadership positions in their communities and at reputed organisations in India and abroad. (ANI)

