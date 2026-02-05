Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 5 (ANI): Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the NCB Jodhpur team executed a swift, well-coordinated operation with ANTF Rajasthan and the Jalore Police today. The case was registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, an official statement said.

Around 4.910 kg of manufactured MD (Mephedrone) in Sanchore. The action was taken under Operation PRAYOGSHALA in close coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Rajasthan, officials said.

During the operation, NCB Jodhpur seized various laboratory and industrial equipment, including borosilicate jars, a thermometer, an industrial electromagnetic stirrer, a weight machine and other related items used for the manufacture of synthetic drugs. Three individuals were apprehended, and further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, in a similar incident, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Rajasthan Police busted a clandestine laboratory operating from a remote farmhouse in Daantrai village of Sirohi district.

The joint operation led to the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of chemicals--sufficient to manufacture nearly 100 kg of Mephedrone, a psychotropic substance with an estimated street value of Rs 40 crore.

According to the officials, the breakthrough resulted from NCB's ongoing sensitisation of district police forces through monthly district-level NCORD meetings. Police units across Rajasthan were trained to identify suspicious activity, particularly the presence of chemicals, drums, or laboratory equipment in unusual locations -- potential indicators of illicit drug manufacturing units. (ANI)

