SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 22: The Orange City Literature Festival (OCLF) is back for its highly anticipated fifth edition, promising an enriching experience for literature enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs. Scheduled to take place from 24th - 26th November 2023, this multi-day extravaganza will feature a captivating lineup of presentations, readings, talks, panel discussions, book signings, workshops, and art competitions, spanning a diverse range of topics in English, Hindi, and Marathi.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Asian Shares Slip in Cautious Trading Following a Weak Close on Wall Street.

OCLF stands as a testament to the power of literature, art, and culture in fostering understanding and unity among diverse communities. As a self-funded event, OCLF remains accessible to all without requiring visitor registration fees. This unique characteristic underscores the festival's commitment to providing an inclusive platform for intellectual exchange. OCLF's distinctive features include its self-funded nature, facilitating accessibility for all attendees. The festival's wide range of sessions and workshops conducted in multiple languages encourages active participation and exploration of literature, fostering a sense of community among attendees. Embracing diverse voices and backgrounds, OCLF unites enthusiasts of all ages under a common banner of literary zeal.

Dr Mrunal Naik, Project Director (SGR Knowledge Foundation and Orange City Literature Festival), shared, "Celebrating the essence of literature, art, and culture, OCLF is more than just an event; it's our initiative to give back to society. It's a vibrant celebration of the written and spoken word, uniting voices from diverse backgrounds. Our mission is to enrich minds, promote cultural diversity, and provide a platform for intellectual exchange. We believe that literature is a bridge to understanding and unity, and OCLF embodies this spirit."

Also Read | Bageshwar Baba Apology: After Furore, Acharya Dhirendra Shastri Apologises for Slur on Sant Tukaram (Watch Video).

The festival will host an impressive lineup of speakers from various fields, ranging from mythology, crime, history, equality, personal growth, health and fitness, politics, fiction and non-fiction, economics, spirituality, art and literature, Bollywood, journalism, business, education, travel, and food. For a complete list of speakers, visit OCLF Speakers 2023. To elevate the visitor's experience, the event will feature diverse stalls and engaging activity areas spotlighting F&B, art, clothing, accessories, handmade items, stationery, and more. Coupled with vibrant cultural evenings brimming with excitement, the OCLF promises an unforgettable and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

The journey of OCLF began with its 1st Edition in 2019, which witnessed a substantial turnout and a variety of engaging activities, setting the stage for subsequent editions. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the 2nd Edition in 2020 embraced virtuality, drawing an overwhelming response from digital audiences. The 3rd Edition in 2021 marked a significant milestone by adopting a Hybrid Format, blending online and offline sessions seamlessly. The 4th Edition in 2022 brought forth a new expressive logo, symbolizing the festival's core values, and featured a vibrant array of sessions, workshops, competitions, book readings, launches, and activities.

OCLF 2023 is also inviting art enthusiasts to participate in the ultimate Art Competition. For details on the art competition, please visit - https://oclfnagpur.com/twinkle-club-23

To know more about OCLF 2023 and plan your visit, log on to - https://oclfnagpur.com/schedule-2023

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)