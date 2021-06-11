New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/Digpu): In 2019, Modern Myth - an e-commerce label of handcrafted vegan bags from India - was launched by a then 25 years old Oshina Hans as a passion project with her co-founder, Saurabh Tokas with only 4 artisans in a small workshop in the heart of Delhi. Two years down the line, the bootstrapped start-up processes hundreds of orders daily.

Coming from a family of government servicemen, Oshina was always drawn to the idea of entrepreneurship since childhood, especially while studying Bachelors in Textile Designing at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and graduating with the Most Meritorious Student Award. She went on to pursue a full-time job of a designer and worked for international and domestic market in the field on both fashion & home decor. During her job, she realised some of her designs had a lot of potential but didn't see the light of the day due the restricted work profile. Soon, she decided to quit her secure 9-to-5 job and take a leap of faith. She insists one of her biggest driving forces was her mother, who persuaded Oshina to follow her passion fearlessly.

From anxiously hunting for manufacturing units to make their designs & being rejected due to several reasons to setting up an in-house unit themselves, the founders were able to make their dream team within a span of mere 3 months. This initial hurdle to kick-start the business on their own also taught the founding duo essential aspects of their trade like labour management, sourcing & importance of financial planning.

Modern Myth was launched with the aim of providing off-beat modern yet functional bags to the Indian market which were truly handcrafted.

Just like her college days, Oshina does her ample research and creates multiple options of each design digitally, followed by thorough sampling by sitting with her head craftsman for bringing each design to life.

The business ran for a small capacity for a few months but got a sudden wakeup call after becoming an overnight best-seller on India's beauty giant Nykaa, followed by other major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio etc. with an average customer rating of 4 & above. Besides e-retail, the brand also takes corporate orders and offers bulk wedding gifting options.

Modern Myth bags are also a hit with Bollywood celebrities & influencers. It has been admired by renowned names like Abhishek Banerjee, Sanaya Irani, Sakshi Sindwani, Akhil Kumar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Anuj Sachdeva & Cheshtha Bhagat to name a few.

As of 2021, Modern Myth is supporting 21 migrant craftsmen by providing them a full-time job along with accommodation and food facilities. The brand strongly adheres to the 'Make In India' ideology and believes in giving back to the community.

While the leather industry may bank on the perception that animal skin is a luxury, the reality for the animals whose skins are used is anything but glamorous. Thus, being animal lovers and welfare volunteers themselves -- the founding duo has chosen to keep their brand cruelty-free since the inception. Modern Myth has also held more than 50 Instagram live sessions with celebrities to create awareness about vegan fashion & other important issues like LGBTQI rights, Mental Health awareness, plight of migrant workers during pandemic, hurdles of entrepreneurship etc.

Amidst the second wave, the brand went onto use their platform to amplify SOS requests and become a bridge between families & COVID resources.

Modern Myth believes that the product quality is what helps to establish trust and connection between the consumer & the brand. Thus, when it comes to product quality they have been evolving dynamically keeping in mind customer feedback. This practice has acted as a catalyst to the growth of the company.

Even though the exponential growth story has attracted the attention of several investors, the founders have chosen to stay self-funded for the time being and have been reinvesting back into the business from revenues earned.

With an ever-increasing sales graph in the domestic market, Modern Myth plans to expand their online footprint into home furnishing & lifestyle products along with entering the international avenue soon.

