Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28: SEPC Limited today announced that it has achieved successful closure of Rights Issue of 74,35,19,173 (Seventy Four Crores Thirty-Five Lakhs Nineteen Thousands One Hundred & Seventy-Three ) Partly paid-up Equity Shares aggregating to ₹ 350 Cr. having issue price of ₹ 10/- per Equity Share (including a share premium of ₹ nil per share) (the "issue price") on a rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders of our Company closed successfully on June 23, 2025. The Payment Schedule for the issue is as follows:

The Rights issue was oversubscribed by 2.12 times.

SEPC Limited, is one of the leading EPC player in Water and Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial, and Mining sectors, announced today the successful closure of the issue of 74,35,19,173 (Seventy-Four Crores Thirty-Five Lakhs Nineteen Thousand One Hundred & Seventy-Three) partly paid-up Equity Shares (including a share premium of ₹ nil per share) (the "issue price") on rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders (the "Rights Issue") which was launched on June 09, 2025.

The issue resulted into subscription of 74,35,19,173 shares resulting into oversubscription by 2.12 times. The issue period was from June 09, 2025, to June 23, 2025. The issue size was 35,00,00,000 (Thirty-Five Crores) partly paid-up Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 350 Cr. having issue price of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share (including a share premium of ₹ nil per share) (the "issue price") on a rights basis to its eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 11 (Eleven) Rights Equity Share for every 50 (Fifty) fully paid-up Equity Shares held as on record date i.e. May 23, 2025. The payment schedule for this issue being partly paid up will be 50% i.e. ₹ 5/- (per share) payable with the Application and balance 50% will be payable on First and Final call.

The funds raised via rights issue will be used in the manner described in the Letter of Offer dated May 22, 2025., i.e.

* Funding for Payment of Non-Convertible Debentures including redemption and interest.

* Repayment/Pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the Company.

* Funding for increasing the additional Margin of Non- Fund Based Limits.

* To augment the existing and incremental working capital requirement of our Company.

* General Corporate Purpose

The allotment and listing formalities of the new shares on the BSE and NSE are expected to be completed on or about Friday, 27th June, 2025 and Tuesday, July 08, 2025 respectively.

Commenting on the success of the Rights Issue, Shri Mr. Abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of SEPC Limited, said, "I express my sincere thanks to our dear and esteemed shareholders for participating in this Rights Issue and making it a new and proud landmark in the history of India's capital market.

Our shareholders have always been our biggest source of strength. Our decades-old relationship based on trust has consistently spurred us to achieve more. We are delighted and humbled by their extraordinary show of confidence in the future of SEPC.

Intermediaries for this rights issue:

* Sumedha Fiscal Services Limited - Lead Manager to the Issue,

* Cameo Corporate Services Limited - Registrar to the Issue

* T&S Law - Legal Advisor to the Company,

* Axis Bank Limited - Banker to the Issue.

