New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): OZiva, India's leading certified clean, plant-based nutrition and wellness brand, recently announced its entry into the kids nutrition segment with the launch of OZiva Kids.

Research states that kids' growth and brain development are the topmost concerns of parents today. Due to the changing lifestyles and increased consumption of unhealthy foods, kids are lacking essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, protein and more. Most kids are also fussy eaters, which in turn leads to them facing nutrition deficiencies, and is cause of major concern amongst parents. OZiva aims to bridge this gap in kids' nutrition with its new sub-brand.

OZiva Kids offer a range of superfoods, fortified with essential nutrients and blended with powerful Ayurvedic herbs, to cater to the varied needs of growing children like growth (muscle and bones) brain health, eye health and immunity. Taste is another factor that has been kept in mind while developing these products.

Speaking on the new launch, the co-founder of OZiva, Aarti Gill said, "For parents, there is nothing more important than their kids' health and wellbeing. In the past few years, many mothers who have been consuming OZiva have reached out to us as they were looking for healthier nutrition options for their kids. After speaking to them, we realized that there is a dearth of clean nutrition products that are free of harmful ingredients like maltodextrin, heavy metals etc. in the kids category. With OZiva Kids, we hope to provide safe and effective solutions for these parents and kids. The initial trials with kids have been promising with both the kids and parents giving us thumbs up".

OZiva Kids range includes:

OZiva Kids Superfood Brain Multi is a clean blend of powerful superfoods with Ayurvedic Herbs specially created to support enhanced brain health in children.

OZiva Kids Superfood Immunity Multi is a clean blend of powerful superfoods with Ayurvedic Herbs specially created to support enhanced immunity in children.

OZiva Kids Superfood Vision Multi is a clean blend of powerful superfoods with Ayurvedic Herbs specially created to support healthy eyes & vision in children.

Each pack is available at Rs 499 with 30 gummies.

Soon to be launched, OZiva Kids Superfood Growth Protein Drink Mix is a special formulation of 30+ multivitamins, minerals and Ayurvedic Herbs aimed at supporting growth and energy in children.

