National Unity Day is the annual celebration that marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, National Unity Day 2021 will be commemorated on October 31. Every year, this celebration aims to increase awareness about Sardar Patel's contributions to India's freedom struggle. It is also a reminder of the stories and emotions that bring India together as one country and a day to reflect and cherish this unity. There are various ways that National Unity Day is celebrated across the country. As we prepare to commemorate this day, here is everything you need to know about Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2021, how to celebrate National Unity Day, and more. National Unity Day Images & Rashtriya Ekta Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online to Celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary.

When is National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in India?

National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated every year on October 31. This celebration was first started in 2014 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Significance of National Unity Day 2021

The Government of India started the celebration of National Unity Day to help people remember what brings us together as a country, to celebrate the contributions of Sardar Patel in making India the secular, united democracy that it is and thank him for all his contributions. Many key freedom fighters played a crucial role in shaping India's fight for independence. Sardar Patel was one of the few who played a huge role in this struggle and was integral in bringing people together amidst the conversations of partition. He was the first home minister and deputy prime minister of our country and organised various relief efforts for those severely impacted by the partition.

Known as one of the most influential leaders in Gujarat, Sardar Patel helped significantly increase participation in fundamental Indian freedom movements like Quit India, Non-Cooperation movement, etc. A lawyer by profession, Sardar Patel is known to be one of the first advocates for Mahatma Gandhi and his method of non-violence. And there is no questioning the fact that Sardar Patel is a key architect behind the country that we know today. And National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas helps people celebrate just that. Here's wishing everyone a Happy National Unity Day 2021!

