Bajaj Auto, the Indian motorcycle maker, has officially launched Pulsar N250 and F250 models today in India. Bajaj Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh whereas the Pulsar F250 costs Rs 1.40 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Both Pulsar 250 Series bikes get a new design and some cosmetic changes. Both motorcycles come with an LED headlight and LED daytime running lamps, split seats and Digi-analogue instrumentation. The F250 model gets boomerang-shaped LED DRLs and a fairing with LED projector headlamps. 2021 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Launched in India at Rs 53,920; Check Bookings, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Both motorcycles feature a 4-stroke oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates a power of 24.5PS and 21.5Nm of peak torque. The engine is coupled with a 5-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The N250 model will be available in a single Tecno Grey colour whereas the F250 variant will be offered in Racing Red and Tecno Grey shades.

Bajaj Pulsar F250, N250 (Photo Credits: Bajaj Pulsar)

For safety, the bike comes equipped with a 300mm front disc brake and a 230mm rear disc brake with single-channel ABS. At the front, new Pulsar models get telescopic shocks (37mm).

Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Photo Credits: Bajaj Pulsar)

At the rear, it uses a monoshock with nitrox. Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 get a bezel-less display, a digital tachometer to offer an analogue look and a USB charging port.

