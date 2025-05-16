NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 16: Ahmedabad University marked a significant milestone as it hosted its 15th Annual Convocation, celebrating the graduating Class of 2025. The ceremony brought together students, families, faculty, alumni, and the University's leadership to honour not only academic accomplishments but also the values that shape a meaningful life.

Degrees were conferred on 833 students across the Amrut Mody School of Management, the School of Arts and Sciences, and the School of Engineering and Applied Science. Six doctoral degrees were awarded. Gold medals were presented to five students for their academic excellence and leadership: Jinay Shah (MBA), Mustafa Murtuza Rupawala (Integrated MBA), Prashansa Shah (BTech), Dev Morbia (BBA Honours), and Om Parekh (BA Honours).

Delivering the Convocation Address was Professor Sitanshu Yashaschandra, celebrated poet, playwright, scholar, and Padma Shri awardee. Reflecting on the role of universities in shaping reflective and responsible citizens, he said, "Disability doesn't always come from the body - it often comes from the environment. When society fails to support people, it ends up disabling them. Our languages, too, can be harsh. Language is powerful. It can reveal, hide, or even distort reality. Today, different disciplines are coming together, each with their own way of thinking. This makes us ask - are we, through our actions, making people disabled? Your education should help you confront that question. I hope Ahmedabad University keeps nurturing thoughtful individuals and a balanced society."

Sanjay Lalbhai, Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Governors, advised graduates to embrace both success and failure as essential to growth. "Follow your passions and innate abilities," he said. "Face challenges with resilience and make a difference through curiosity and thoughtful action."

Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Management, urged the graduating class to remain intellectually open and self-aware, "When you ask questions, your ideas often clash with your beliefs. That is when the real learning begins. Beliefs feel safe - they give you stability. But it is ideas that take you forward, that help you grow. So when you feel most certain, that is the time to question yourself the most. That is how you will reach closer to the truth - not through someone else's eyes, but your own."

He also highlighted the University's growing stature. Ahmedabad University was awarded the Leadership and Management Team of the Year at the Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2025 - their highest honour - and was selected for the second consecutive time as a Centre of Excellence by the Gujarat Government.

A significant milestone came when GIFT City selected Ahmedabad University to establish the GIFT International Fintech Institute (GIFT IFI), in partnership with leading national and international institutions. The University has since inaugurated the Institute and commenced offering courses. Another important development was the announcement of a new School of Performing and Visual Arts, launched with the Sabarmati International Contemporary Arts Festival of Ahmedabad (SICAFA), reflecting the University's expanding academic vision.

This past year also saw the launch of several pioneering programmes, including India's first MTech in Composites (in collaboration with ATIRA), a dual-degree BxMx programme that bridges arts, sciences, and professional careers, and a new PhD in Epidemiology offered through the Bagchi School of Public Health. A specialised undergraduate programme in Electrical and Electronics Engineering has also been introduced to meet the needs of the growing semiconductor and electronics industry.

Students from the Class of 2025 worked on a wide range of projects - from improving urban mobility using data analytics, to developing AI-powered tools for language preservation, to designing community-led sustainability solutions. Their work reflects Ahmedabad University's approach to learning: combining theory with action, and knowledge with purpose.

Sixteen years since its founding, Ahmedabad University continues to grow as a space where ideas take root, disciplinary boundaries are challenged, and students are prepared to engage thoughtfully with the world. The 15th Annual Convocation marked a moment to reflect on that journey - and to set the stage for what comes next.

Ahmedabad University is a leading private, non-profit research university offering students a liberal education focused on interdisciplinary learning, practice orientation, and research thinking.

The University has been

* Recognised by the Government of Gujarat as a Centre of Excellence.

* Accredited with 'A' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

* Awarded a 5-star rating, the highest awarded in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) for 2021-22 and 2023-24, by the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG), Department of Education, Government of Gujarat.

* Awarded the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) International Award for Excellence 2024 for our University Centre.

* Awarded a 'Platinum Rating' by the Indian Green Building Council for sustainability and green practices.

* Recognised by the UGC under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, becoming one of the very few private research universities to have been awarded this recognition for select research universities.

* Recognised as a Highly Commended University for Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year in the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2023.

* Awarded the AACSB's Innovations That Inspire Award 2023 for its Foundation Programme.

* Awarded Gold Rating by the Indian Green Building Council for achieving the Green Building Standards at our University Centre.

The University, established in 2009, is rooted in the vision of one of India's finest educational foundations, the Ahmedabad Education Society, which was founded in 1935 by nationalist leaders. Programmes at the University range from bachelors to doctoral levels in humanities and social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, and management through its 13 Schools and Centres:

Amrut Mody School of Management | Bagchi School of Public Health | School of Arts and Sciences | School of Engineering and Applied Science | Ahmedabad Design Lab | Centre for Heritage Management | Centre for Inter-Asian Research | Centre for Learning Futures | Global Centre for Environment and Energy | International Centre for Space and Cosmology | Sahyog: Centre for Promoting Health | The Climate Institute | VentureStudio

An urban university, Ahmedabad promotes independent-mindedness and diversity across all dimensions of its activity and helps students mature into critical thinkers who are analytically equipped, practically oriented, and contextually aware global citizens. The University provides a contemporary educational framework that brings liberal arts, sciences, and the professions to engage together in creating new knowledge for addressing complex challenges of the society and in offering majors that merge the boundaries of disciplines to prepare students for the new economy.

