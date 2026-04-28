Business News | Palladian Partners Builds 15,000+ Certified Channel Network in MMR as Regulatory Push Reshapes Brokerage Landscape

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: A structural shift is underway in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) real estate market, driven by tighter enforcement under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, and mandatory competency certification for channel partners.

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This transition is altering the role of intermediaries. Informal brokerage practices are being replaced by certified, compliance-driven advisory models, with implications for how residential transactions are executed and evaluated.

Palladian Partners Advisory LLP has built a network of over 15,000 RERA-compliant channel partners across MMR, positioning itself within this regulatory shift. The network operates under a standardized structure that includes certification requirements, training protocols, and defined communication frameworks.

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According to the company, the model aims to address persistent information gaps in residential transactions. Channel partners are expected to provide project-level inputs such as regulatory filings, construction timelines, pricing benchmarks, and developer track records.

The firm has also established an internal layer of certified sales professionals. This group functions as a validation mechanism within the transaction process, reviewing information before it reaches prospective buyers.

The development comes at a time when regulatory oversight has increased scrutiny on project disclosures and intermediary conduct. Industry observers note that while reforms have improved baseline transparency, last-mile advisory continues to influence buyer decisions.

Mr. Kamal Shah, Partner at Palladian Partners Advisory LLP said, "The move toward certification is changing how intermediation works in real estate. What was earlier a fragmented network is now becoming more structured and accountable. Our focus has been to build a system where information flows are consistent and verifiable across the transaction chain."

Mr. Chandresh Vithalani, Partner at Palladian Partners Advisory LLP added "Scaling a network of this size required standardisation at every level -- from onboarding to training and communication protocols. The objective is not just expansion, but ensuring that every partner operates within a defined compliance and advisory framework."

"For investors and homebuyers, the shift is significant. Decisions are increasingly being influenced by structured inputs rather than informal guidance. A certified ecosystem brings more predictability to how projects are evaluated and recommended." Said Mr. Piyush Rambhia, Partner at Palladian Partners Advisory LLP

By combining a large certified partner base with internal oversight, the model reflects a broader shift toward structured, compliance-led intermediation in urban real estate markets.

The approach also introduces a more systematic evaluation of projects, where factors such as compliance status, execution risk, and market positioning are assessed before recommendation.

For investors and developers, the emergence of such networks signals a move toward standardized distribution channels, potentially reducing variability in sales practices across projects.

The MMR market, historically driven by fragmented broker networks, is now seeing early signs of consolidation around certified and accountable advisory systems.

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