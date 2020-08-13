New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading Cyber Security Consulting, Auditing, and Compliance Company Panacea Infosec joins the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) Global Executive Assessor Roundtable for 2020-2022.

The Roundtable is an Executive Committee level advisory board comprised of senior executives from PCI SSC assessor companies. The 2020-2022 Global Executive Assessor Roundtable added nine new organizations along with Panacea Infosec from India, creating an expanded GEAR of 28 assessor organizations.

Also Read | Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2020 Declared: Check Marksheet Online at bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com; Here's How to Download Result Card.

The PCI SSC works with organizations around the world to help secure payment data, and trains and qualifies thousands of assessors every year that help ensure the correct adoption and implementation of the PCI Security Standards. "It is encouraging to see a growing level of interest from senior leaders of assessor companies who want to make a difference through collaboration," said Mauro Lance, SVP Operating Officer, PCI Security Standards Council. "We look forward to working with them and leveraging their feedback to improve our standards and programs."

Ajay Kaushik, Founder & CEO of Panacea Infosec will represent Panacea Infosec as a member of the Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR) by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). As a strategic and advisory member, he will bring industrial, geographical, and technical insights to PCI SSC plans and projects on behalf of the assessor community and play a key role in PCI SSC fight against payment fraud and data breaches globally.

Also Read | Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Visits Patna Medical College and Hospital to Inspect Medical Facilities Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

Panacea Infosec has been selected by the PCI SSC Executive Committee amongst the experts' nominees through a process intended to provide the best level of support, advice, and interest for the PCI assessor programs and ensure broad representation across the eligible companies.

"Panacea Infosec is committed to maintain best payment security practices as per PCI Standards. It is a recognition of Panacea Infosec hard work and commitment in narrowing card data fraud and helping and guiding entities in proper implementation of the PCI SSC Standards," said Ajay Kaushik, Founder & CEO of Panacea Infosec, while elaborating about the appointment.

"The appointment of Panacea Infosec on PCI Security Standards Council's Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR) is through an open and well-contested process and is a proud moment for Indian Cyber Security Consulting, Auditing, and Compliance sector. It is an honor and I am excited to be part of this prestigious Roundtable," Kaushik added.

Panacea Infosec is the leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps private and public sector organizations fight threats, and effectively manage risk. Panacea Infosec is accredited by the PCI Security Standards Council as a PCI QSA, PCI ASV, PCI 3DS and PCI QPA to audit and certify entities processing, storing or transmitting Credit and Debit card data.

Furthermore, Panacea Infosec is CERT-In empaneled auditor to conduct security audits of Government and Public sector enterprises. Panacea Infosec has been authorized by SWIFT, Belgium to conduct audit of entities (Banks) providing cross border payment services based on SWIFT secure financial messaging services.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)