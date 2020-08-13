Vijayawada, August 13: The results of SSC or Class 10th were declared on Thursday the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Andhra Pradesh. Also referred to as the AP SSC 10th result, they are crucial for the students as the marks form basis for admission in junior colleges. The marksheet could be checked online at bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com - the two official websites. CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020 Declared: 70.21% Pass, Check Class 12 Board Exam Results Online.

How to download result card? Students of Class 10 enrolled in the state education board affiliated schools are recommended to log onto the above mentioned websites, and find the tab of AP SSC 10th results 2020. On clicking the same, they would be directed to another page.

The students are required to enter their name, roll number and other details in the respective fields. After filling all the necessitated details, they can click on submit/next. On the page which subsequently appears, the results would be displayed.

The candidates are recommended to save a PDF copy or screenshot of their results for interim purpose. It would be useful for them till the school is able to disperse the hard copy of results.

Notably, the results are based on an aggregated system, using the average of marks secured by the students in earlier terminal examinations. The SSC exams this year were not held due to the outbreak of COVID-19. While the results vary based on the internal assessment marks, no student has been failed. All of them have been promoted to the next grade.

