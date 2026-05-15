Business News | Paul Rupesh Brings True Horror to Cannes With 'Hide Me'

VMPL

New Delhi [India]/ Cannes [France], May 15: Pushing the boundaries of modern psychological horror, filmmaker Paul Rupesh has unveiled his highly anticipated international feature, Hide Me. Promising to be a massive cinematic undertaking, the film brings together a diverse ensemble cast from 27 different countries to tell a terrifying story of survival, faith, and the supernatural.

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At the center of Hide Me is a gripping and highly unusual premise: a Catholic convent situated deep in the heart of Afghanistan. The narrative plunges audiences into a nightmare where the isolated residents find themselves trapped between two terrifying forces--a sinister supernatural possession from within the convent walls, and a group of ruthless militants closing in from the outside.

While films like The Nun have successfully explored convent-based horror, industry insiders note that Hide Me expands the canvas on a much grander scale. Eschewing the overused tropes of cheap jump scares, Rupesh's directorial venture relies on high-voltage psychological tension. The true terror of the film stems from the unsettling, deeply dark portrayal of evil within the characters, perfectly juxtaposed against the real-world dread of a conflict zone.

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To capture this unprecedented scale, the production moved far beyond restricted studio sets. Filming spanned across some of the most rugged and visually striking terrains on the planet, with extensive schedules shot across Russia, Kazakhstan, Ladakh in India, and the Afghan borders.

Adding to the film's universal appeal and gritty realism, the 27 international actors perform entirely in English while retaining their natural, native accents. This creative choice grounds the supernatural thriller, making the nightmare feel incredibly real and universally relatable.

Hide Me marks a bold new chapter for Paul Rupesh.

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