Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 20: Pavani Infra, a leading Hyderabad-based real estate developer, hosted the Indo-US Healthcare Leadership Meet held at Anvaya Convention, Financial District, Hyderabad, bringing together senior leadership from the American Medical Association (AMA) and India's eminent physician community. The exclusive doctors' conclave felicitated Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, the first Indian-origin President of the AMA, and saw participation from over 450 distinguished healthcare leaders and doctors from Hyderabad, Telangana, and across the country.

The landmark event also marked the official unveiling of Pavani Infra's flagship ultra-luxury residential project, 'Pavani Mirai'--a 55-storey skyscraper located in Hyderabad's Financial District. Conceived as a built response to global discussions around health and holistic well-being, Pavani Mirai positions wellness at the core of luxury living.

Founded over 33 years ago by Chairman Mr. P. V. Raghava Rao Pakalapati, Pavani Infra has successfully delivered 50+ projects spanning over 60 lakh sq. ft. of built-up area across four South Indian states, earning a strong reputation for quality and trust in premium real estate development.

The gathering was attended by several eminent personalities including Dr. Guru N. Reddy, Founder & Chairman of Continental Hospitals; Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, President of IMA; Dr. Giridhar J. Gyani, Director General of AHPI; Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals; Dr. Gullapalli Nageshwar Rao, Founder-Chairman of LV Prasad Eye Institute; Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Managing Director of Star Hospitals; senior leadership from Yashoda Hospitals and AIG Hospitals, and actor Sumanth, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Lakshmi Sravanthi Pakalapati, Executive Director - Marketing, Pavani Infra, stated that Pavani Mirai is envisioned as a transformative architectural icon set to redefine Hyderabad's Financial District skyline. Rooted in the philosophy of 'elemental living', the project harmoniously integrates the five natural elements--earth, water, fire, air, and space--allowing residents to experience what the developer describes as 'living the sixth element'.

Dr. Sai Sri Harsha Pakalapati, Executive Director - Projects, highlighted that the project was meticulously planned in collaboration with leading healthcare professionals. He noted that 75% of the development is dedicated to open landscaped spaces, reinforcing a wellness-centric design approach that prioritises holistic living. The unveiling was also attended by Mrs. Pavani Pakalapati, Director; Mr. Pavan Kumar Dittakavi, Director - Operations; and Mr. C. Rishi Chowdary, Executive Director - Operations.

Rising to a height of 720 feet, Pavani Mirai stands as Pavani Infra's most futuristic luxury offering to date, crafted exclusively for 178 families. The project features expansive 8,000 sq. ft. residences, over 2.5 lakh sq. ft. of curated amenities, a four-level clubhouse, and four Sky Pods inspired by natural elements. Strategically located in the heart of Hyderabad's Financial District, Mirai offers residents natural sky lawns and uninterrupted 270-degree panoramic city views, setting a new benchmark in ultra-luxury living.

