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Agency News Agency News Business News | Pawan Kumar Walecha Appointed President of Punjab State Steel Consumers Forum Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 27: Under the aegis of the Steel Consumers Forum, Mr. Pawan Kumar Walecha has been appointed as the President of the Punjab State Unit. On this occasion, National Chairperson Mrs. Nivedita Sharma Prem formally presented him with the appointment letter and extended her heartfelt congratulations.

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 27: Under the aegis of the Steel Consumers Forum, Mr. Pawan Kumar Walecha has been appointed as the President of the Punjab State Unit. On this occasion, National Chairperson Mrs. Nivedita Sharma Prem formally presented him with the appointment letter and extended her heartfelt congratulations.

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During the program, Dr. Santosh Rai, Additional Head of the Viksit Bharat Abhiyan and Coordinator of the Steel Consumers Forum, congratulated the newly appointed president and emphasized the need for concrete initiatives to expand the steel industry in Punjab, connect youth with employment opportunities, and ensure greater benefits for people associated with the sector.

Dr. Santosh Rai also stressed the importance of steel quality, innovation and zero carbon emissions, stating that the Steel Consumers Forum is committed not only to supporting the steel industry but also to safeguarding the interests of consumers. He added that the forum would serve as a strong bridge between the industry and consumers.

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Addressing the gathering, National Chairperson Mrs. Nivedita Sharma Prem shared her views on issues related to the steel industry and consumer welfare. She said the new leadership team in Punjab would provide fresh direction and momentum to the sector. Congratulating Pawan Kumar Walecha, she expressed confidence that under his leadership, the steel sector in Punjab would be strengthened and consumer interests would be effectively protected.

The event also featured detailed discussions on the growth of the steel industry, environmental responsibility, and the vital role of the steel sector in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The ceremony concluded in an enthusiastic and optimistic atmosphere.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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