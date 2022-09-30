New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Payments company Paytm said e-commerce sales are back and all eyes were on a unique partnership -- Flipkart and Paytm -- this festive season.

The company also said during Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Sale 2022, Paytm app provided exclusive access where users can click on the Flipkart icon in the shopping category on the app.

This Flipkart icon will, the company said, would direct the users to Flipkart Lite page. Users can also get access to amazing deals and discounts that can be accessed from Paytm app's homepage and also benefit from the advantage of faster, secure and hassle-free checkouts with Paytm.

Earlier this month, Paytm had announced partnership with Flipkart for The Big Billion Days Sale as its payments partner. This, the companies then said, would ensure deeper penetration of digital payments in smaller towns and cities and this would give a boost to the digital revolution in the country of which Paytm has been at the forefront of driving financial inclusion in India.

Paytm Super app is a one-stop shop for all needs, be it bill payments or financial services like insurance, education fee payment, medicine delivery, lab tests, and shopping, among others.

Paytm is a digital payments pioneer and offers a wide range of payment options -- Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (buy now, pay later), net-banking, and credit and debit cards. It said its robust multi-payments architecture has revolutionised both online and offline payments. (ANI)

