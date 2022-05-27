New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/PR Newswire): PayU has launched Checkout for Bharat today, which offers payment flow and checkout in major Indian languages. With this feature, merchants can offer customers a localized shopping experience in Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada which are the first languages of 79 per cent of Indians. This feature helps merchants avoid customer drop-offs at payment due to language issues and penetrate the underserved tier 2, 3, and rural markets.

Businesses typically face a drop in transactions because of language barriers, as 75 per cent of Indian internet users prefer local languages. PayU seeks to address this with Checkout for Bharat, whose optimized language feature is designed to attain up to 100 per cent accuracy in translating information. The feature will personalize and improve the payment experience by saving customers' language preferences for a quicker turnaround during the next purchase. Merchants can set a default language of their choice for checkout and users can also select their preferred language option for the checkout page.

Commenting on the launch of the enhanced Checkouts suite, Manas Mishra, Chief Product Officer, PayU payments said, "The launch of Checkout for Bharat supports PayU's vision of a financially inclusive digital payments ecosystem. It will help merchants access and serve untapped, semi-urban, and rural markets, bring them into the digital payments fold & increase their customer base. We hope to support entities such as insurance firms, government entities, educational institutes, e-commerce companies, and organizations which target non-English speaking customers. We are confident the new solutions will be catalysts for financial inclusion for businesses and consumers."

Pankaj Sawant, Senior Manager, Projects and Digital Payments, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd. said, "Checkout for Bharat is a very good feature by PayU. After the pandemic, most of our customers moved to online payment modes and this solution is helping them to understand the payment process better and use it more effectively."

PayU is regulated under the Reserve Bank of India and has solutions to meet the digital payment needs of Indian merchants. It provides online payment solutions to businesses through local payment methods. PayU also developed LazyPay in 2017, an alternate lending platform to offer credit solutions.

