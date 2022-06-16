pennApps lending factory on Microsoft Azure marketplace to help financial institutions modernize and transform lending operations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pennant Technologies, a leading FinTech company delivering solutions designed to be future-ready to the global banking and financial services industry, today announced the availability of pennApps Lending Factory, an end-to-end lending platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Lending Factory's customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

pennApps Lending Factory is a comprehensive, state-of-the-art lending platform built on Pennant's next-generation Application Framework. Leveraging the novel concept of functional factories and business process-driven execution engines, Lending Factory's future-proof product architecture delivers the required modularity, flexibility and componentisation. With Lending Factory, Banks and Financial Institutions can define, deploy and manage the business processes without any dependency on the vendor or internal technology teams.

Also Read | Nikamma Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia’s Film.

"We are delighted on Lending Factory getting certified and being available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Pradeep Varma, Director and Co-founder, Pennant Technologies. "We are focused and committed on delivering our customers with future-ready products that will help them unlock business value. The highly configurable and scalable pennApps Lending Factory together with Azure platform's capabilities of reliability and agility would help banks and financial institutions to strengthen customer centricity, improve operational agility and accelerate speed to market."

"We're pleased to welcome Pennant Technologies to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

Also Read | Arturo Vidal, Edinson Cavani on Boca Juniors Radar, Says Club President Juan Roman Riquelme.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn how Pennant and Microsoft teams recently helped a leading Financial Institution modernize and transform its lending operations on to Microsoft Azure.

For more information, please visit: https://www.pennanttech.com/lending-factory/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)