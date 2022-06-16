Buenos Aires (Argentina), June 16 :Top Argentine football club Boca Juniors could make a move for Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, club president Juan Roman Riquelme has said. Cavani is out of contract at Manchester United while Vidal is expected to leave Inter Milan by mutual consent, reports Xinhua. "They were born to play for this club, but whether we can afford them is another matter," Riquelme said on Wednesday in an interview broadcast on Argentine television. Cristiano Ronaldo Goes on Vacation With Family, Shares Pictures of Spending Quality Time With Children and Partner Georgina Rodriguez.

"I listen to a lot of things. We are very happy with the squad we have but we're talking about star players." Vidal is quite experienced and has represented clubs like Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona before joining Inter Milan in 2020. Starting in 2005 at Danubio in his native-country Uruguay, Cavani represented Palermo, Napoli, and Paris Saint-Germain before playing for Manchester United from 2020 to 2022. Boca are currently third in the 28-team Argentine Primera Division standings after three match days, one point behind leaders Estudiantes.

